Our view: Safer days ahead?

It’s been almost a year since a fire broke out at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant on North Cherry Street, sending plumes of smoke into the air and hazardous smoke particles into surrounding neighborhoods. And though crucial steps have been taken to resolve concerns stirred up by the fire — most recently by new rules passed by the Winston-Salem City Council last week — not all concerns have been relieved.

To recap, just before 7 p.m., Jan. 31, a fire, already too large to control, was reported at the plant. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded swiftly, but they faced a fight. By Monday night, the fire was visible for miles around. In addition, explosions from inside the plant rocked the surrounding area.

Emergency officials went door-to-door for a mile around, urging some 6,000 local residents to evacuate. The evacuation zone included a minimum-security prison, parts of the Wake Forest University campus and lower-income housing.

The fight against the fire continued for several days, while air quality in the area was defined as “hazardous” by the EPA and fish in two nearby creeks died from poisonous runoff. Of highest concern was the discovery of an estimated 600 tons of ammonium nitrate housed on the property, which had the potential to fuel “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history,” Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said.

As the fire blazed, the community mobilized, Winston-Salem style: A mishmash of corporations, churches, nonprofit organizations and individuals from across the area pulled together to supply evacuees with food, lodging and basketball tickets.

Eventually, people went home. Some received financial assistance from Winston Weaver or local civic organizations; some are suing Winston Weaver.

But many were surprised to learn that a fertilizer plant operated within city limits in the first place — it sure kept a low profile. And few if any authorities were aware of the presence of the ammonium nitrate.

The city has done its part to prevent similar events in the future: Last week, it approved new restrictions on facilities that manufacture pesticides, fertilizer and other agricultural chemicals; explosives and pyrotechnics; and batteries, the Journal’s John Deem reported.

Similar operations will be limited to tracts of at least 25 acres with 400-foot buffers from neighboring properties — a significant increase from the Winston Weaver plant’s 8-acre site. A special use permit, subject to City Council and public hearing approval, as well as a hazardous materials management plan, would be required for companies covered by the new rules.

Winston Weaver will not be allowed to manufacture fertilizer again at its burned site. The added requirements are “aimed at achieving greater land-use protections for potentially harmful industrial uses,” Chris Murphy, the city’s director of planning and development services, said during a City Council meeting last week. “That’s an important consideration (because) at the local level we cannot deal with anything related to building code or fire code, chemical storage and quantities” that are regulated by state and national agencies.

He’s right — and that’s a problem. Part of the reason the fire became so dangerous is that the plant, built in 1939, was allowed to operate without fire alarms or a sprinkler system, per state law.

Also problematic is that the city can’t provide a 100% guarantee that there aren’t any similar situations smoldering below the radar; “It’s one of those things where we don’t have the greatest records because a lot of times we don’t know what the actual sub-users are, especially for operations that have been operating for decades,” Murphy told the City Council.

To this day, the cause of the Winston Weaver fire hasn’t been discovered — it was apparently hot enough to burn away all evidence.

But it was abetted by a lax state fire code that still endangers us. That’s a problem in desperate need of a solution.