Our view: Saving Bandera Farms

The Piedmont Land Conservancy ends 2020 on a high note: Last week the nonprofit tasked with preserving and protecting land closed a deal on a 115-acre tract that will provide a crucial link in the Piedmont Greenway corridor — an extensive trial that’s expected to connect Greensboro and Winston-Salem, passing through Kernersville and Triad Park.
The tract is called Bandera Farms; it’s located along Reedy Fork Creek in Summerfield.
A mile of the Piedmont Greenway will pass through Bandera Farms; the rest of the property will be developed as a trails preserve, with a focus on equestrian trails.
The tract will also create additional buffers along Reedy Fork Creek, which supplies Greensboro’s drinking water.
One of the unique features of this deal — aside from the natural features — is that for the first time, four local governments worked together to make it happen. The conservancy bought the land for $575,000 with the help of the towns of Summerfield and Oak Ridge as well as the city of Greensboro and Guilford County. It also utilized a grant from the N.C. Department of Justice's Environmental Enhancement Grant Program.
"From a citizen of Guilford County, it's really great to read about these towns and the city and the county all working together," Kevin Redding, the conservancy's executive director, said last week. "This is kind of a happy story."
It also forges a path of cooperative mutual benefit that others could follow.
Redding said that it took about two years to get control of the land and work out the complicated details with the various governments and their elected boards. Much of the credit for working out the details goes to Palmer McIntyre, the group's conservation planner, who talked with government officials and coordinated calendars so the transaction could get the needed approvals.
"She really navigated all that bureaucracy and did a wonderful job with that," Redding said.
The land conservancy will own the property temporarily, but in time, the tract will be transferred to the town of Summerfield for permanent ownership and management. After that, the conservancy and the town will seek additional grant money to develop parking and horse trails.
With a lot of natural areas being preserved for hiking, mountain biking, canoeing and other pursuits, it’s only right that horseback riders should have their dedicated space.
During the past year as we’ve dealt with the pandemic, many of us have taken refuge in the outdoors for exercise as well as escape from mounting pressures. A little fresh air and bird song has provided respite and relief to many.
It’s organizations like Piedmont Land Conservancy that make this respite possible.
The conservancy has had a hand in saving and developing areas like Hanging Rock State Park, Haw River State Park, Pilot Mountain State Park, Mayo River State Park, the Knight Brown Nature Preserve and the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.
Piedmont Land Conservancy opened the year by closing a deal on a conservation easement on 92 acres of farmland owned by the Crossnore School & Children’s Home in Winston-Salem, preserving it from development so that residents of the children’s home, as well as members of the larger community, will be able to enjoy the outdoors. Over the years, the land conservancy has completed over 200 projects in Alamance, Caswell, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties. It has successfully preserved more than 28,000 acres of land, rivers and streams from urban development and blight while making many areas available for recreation and renewal.
We’re grateful that Piedmont Land Conservancy has kept a keen eye out for opportunities through this trying year and look forward to its accomplishments in 2021.