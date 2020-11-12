Our view: School developments

Congratulations to Tricia McManus, the interim superintendent of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, who begins a three-month initial contract today. She’s come here from Hillsborough County Public Schools in Florida. Arriving in the middle of the school term, she’ll have to hit the ground running.

“I look forward to continue working with all of the teachers, administrators, staff, families and community to meet the needs of every one of our 54,000 students so they are able to thrive even amidst these challenging times," McManus said. "Keeping our students and staff safe while maintaining a strong focus on providing the very best education possible, will be at the core of our day to day work throughout the remainder of this school year.”

She arrives at a challenging time. A week ago, Moore Magnet Elementary School had an outbreak of COVID-19, affecting six staff members and a student. The UNC School of the Arts currently has an outbreak among five high school students.

Calvary Day School also confirmed yesterday that it has an active COVID-19 cluster of 16 upper-school students and three faculty and staff members.

It’s an act of courage to step in at a time like this. We wish McManus, and by extension, the system’s students, every success.