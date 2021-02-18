Our view: Shelter from the storm

It’s so pretty when it coats the spindly branches of trees — the ice that continues to fall as we write — but so dangerous and possibly deadly when it’s cracking the trunks of those tress, or on the streets, or freezing water pipes and downing power lines. So we urge everyone to continue taking care as we live through this winter’s most severe (so far) ice storm, one that has caused at least 9,000 power outages in Forsyth County and stretches from the Mexican border in southern Texas to Maryland.
Stay at home if you can. By now, COVID-hardened, we should be accustomed to a little sequestration.
Unfortunately, the storm disrupted COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Our three main providers — the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health — were closed Thursday. But we’re confident they’ll be open again as soon as possible. Their staffs would rather be putting needles in arms.
Looking on the bright side, most of us are fortunate enough to be able to hunker down inside warm homes, sharing the experience with family members, pets and hot chocolate. Before the storm even began, local and state transportation crews were prepping the roads with salt and sand so we could get through the storm as safely as possible.
And when the power went out in parts of the city and state — as it inevitably does — Duke Energy employees were standing by, ready to roll.
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, authorizing repair crews from out of state utility companies and activating 40 National Guard personnel to help remove fallen trees and other debris.
We’re about as prepared as a state could be.
And we can’t help but say: Thank goodness we weren’t in Texas.
We don’t think of the mighty Lone Star state as a harsh wasteland of snow and ice — and historically, it’s not — but the uncharacteristic storm hit Texas hard on Monday and Tuesday with bitter cold as well as snow and ice. Millions of Texans suffered power outages that have now stretched for days as that state's power grid failed, leaving them struggling to stay warm and safe.
Some Texans spoke about the mental strain of dealing with a harsh winter storm on top of the stress of COVID. It inevitably caused some delays in vaccine delivery there, as it has here.
And some died. As of Thursday afternoon, almost two dozen storm-related deaths had been recorded.
Our hearts go out to our Texan neighbors and others across the country who are struggling against this enormous storm.
It appears now like most of Texas was not prepared — at least, its power grid wasn’t.
As the storm gained power, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeared on cable TV — not to comfort his state’s struggling residents, but to point the finger. He wanted everyone to know that the state was suffering because of ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the electrical grid for 90% of the state, and the state’s wind turbines, which to him represent the liberal Green New Deal.
Critics were quick to point out that ERCOT was instituted so that Texas could avoid the dreaded federal power grid and its accompanying oversight and regulation, which might have helped. ERCOT’s independence allowed it to ignore recommendations to winterize, which were made some 10 years ago.
They also noted that wind power represents less than 13% of the red state’s energy portfolio, with natural gas representing 40% — and that properly treated wind turbines can work in cold weather — as they do in Antarctica.
Incidentally, Texas’s independent spirit hasn’t kept it from requesting and receiving federal assistance to deal with the storm.
On Wednesday, Abbott walked some of his comments back. We’re less concerned with Abbott’s less-then-credible claims than his seeming knee-jerk attempt to politicize a natural disaster. There’s too much of that these days.
We tend to think of local and state government officials as being less partisan than those on the national stage. When there's an emergency, they usually — if not always — work for the people, not their party’s political agenda.
We’re grateful for the local officials who took necessary preparatory steps and even now are acting to keep North Carolina’s residents safe.