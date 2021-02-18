Our view: Shelter from the storm

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, authorizing repair crews from out of state utility companies and activating 40 National Guard personnel to help remove fallen trees and other debris.

We’re about as prepared as a state could be.

And we can’t help but say: Thank goodness we weren’t in Texas.

We don’t think of the mighty Lone Star state as a harsh wasteland of snow and ice — and historically, it’s not — but the uncharacteristic storm hit Texas hard on Monday and Tuesday with bitter cold as well as snow and ice. Millions of Texans suffered power outages that have now stretched for days as that state's power grid failed, leaving them struggling to stay warm and safe.

Some Texans spoke about the mental strain of dealing with a harsh winter storm on top of the stress of COVID. It inevitably caused some delays in vaccine delivery there, as it has here.

And some died. As of Thursday afternoon, almost two dozen storm-related deaths had been recorded.

Our hearts go out to our Texan neighbors and others across the country who are struggling against this enormous storm.

It appears now like most of Texas was not prepared — at least, its power grid wasn’t.