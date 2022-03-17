Our view: Signs of restaurant revival

One segment of Winston-Salem life that took a real beating in the height of COVID was the city’s thriving culinary scene. It’s vital, nourishing and entertaining, but it’s hard to keep the doors open when people are at home, by necessity, keeping theirs closed.

We’ve been encouraged lately, though, to see signs of restaurant revival.

Among them is ROAR, a food and games complex on Liberty Street downtown. It features bowling lanes and a golf simulator as well as a variety of restaurants and food stalls, the Journal’s Michael Hastings reported recently.

On the other end of Liberty Street is Pour, a new bakery and beverage shop accessed through the breezeway next to Courtside Café. Soon to open next to it is What Da Pho, a Vietnamese restaurant. Both face the current construction site of what will eventually be Kaleideum, the science museum that will draw residents and tourists alike.

Just around the corner on Third Street, Murphy’s Lunch is planning to reopen soon, after being closed for almost two years. The restaurant has a new coat of paint and several new pieces of equipment, including an ice-cream freezer display case. Its return will be very welcome.

Sunday marks the beginning of Restaurant Week — which lasts a little longer than two weeks — the Journal reported on Thursday, during which some 30 local restaurants will prepare dishes to highlight their specialties, going at a set rate. For a complete list of participating restaurants, including photos and descriptions of featured dishes, visit journal-now.com/exclusive/restaurantweek.

As welcome as these developments are, and as eager as we are to see downtown buzzing again, COVID is still a concern. Four additional COVID deaths were reported in Forsyth County this week for a total of 22 this month. That’s too much of a risk to ignore.

We’ve got to live with COVID — and that requires presence of mind and common sense.

It also requires courage. We advocate cautious courage.