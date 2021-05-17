Our view: Slowly reaching COVID freedom

“If you are fully vaccinated, things are much safer for you than those who are not yet fully vaccinated,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said last week. And the vaccine is more effective protection than any mask. But while the vaccines greatly decrease the possibility of infection, they’re not 100% effective — and no reputable authority every claimed they were. Some few who have been vaccinated have still gotten sick.

So the CDC is advising even fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks in risky, crowded indoor settings including buses, airplanes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. It also says that partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks both indoors and outdoors.

As always, it comes down to personal responsibility.

In light of the qualified easing, many in Winston-Salem continued to wear their masks in public over the weekend — and we don’t blame them. Aside from the science, there’s an undeniable human element at work, and many local residents won’t feel safe going mask-less in public spaces for some time to come. Many businesses are likely to understand that feeling and continue to require masks, as is their right.