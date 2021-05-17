Our view: Slowly reaching COVID freedom

To mask or not to mask? That is the question, and somehow, the new guidance offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday hasn’t yet resolved that existential query cleanly. Some have expressed confusion. We don’t fault the CDC — it surely is following the science — but science sometimes contains levels of detail that can be confusing.
The announcement may also have been a victim of the public’s own desire and expectations. We’ve been hoping for a day when someone in authority would say, “It’s over! Take off your masks!” That was not what we heard.
But what we heard was still qualified good news.
Under the new guidelines released last week, fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. They also don’t have to worry about social distancing.
On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper repealed the restrictions that had been placed on most public places in the state. He proclaimed “a big step forward in living our lives the way they were before the pandemic.”
While masks will still be required in public transportation, child care settings and at schools, fully vaccinated individuals can gather in more intimate, indoor settings — with friends, at church, at the gym.
“If you are fully vaccinated, things are much safer for you than those who are not yet fully vaccinated,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said last week. And the vaccine is more effective protection than any mask. But while the vaccines greatly decrease the possibility of infection, they’re not 100% effective — and no reputable authority every claimed they were. Some few who have been vaccinated have still gotten sick.
So the CDC is advising even fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks in risky, crowded indoor settings including buses, airplanes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. It also says that partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks both indoors and outdoors.
As always, it comes down to personal responsibility.
In light of the qualified easing, many in Winston-Salem continued to wear their masks in public over the weekend — and we don’t blame them. Aside from the science, there’s an undeniable human element at work, and many local residents won’t feel safe going mask-less in public spaces for some time to come. Many businesses are likely to understand that feeling and continue to require masks, as is their right.
Some people have reportedly decided that they’ll simply lie and say they’ve been vaccinated when they haven’t. They may think they’re clever, but they’re putting themselves at risk — and extending the crisis. Their dishonesty may also have unforeseen consequences like boosting the popularity of “vaccine passports.” Employers may be reluctant to hire liars.
And some are still convinced that “The X-Files” was a documentary series and every recorded COVID death is part of a government conspiracy intended to steal their freedom to — what, shop? Neither the Trump administration, with its tepid and confused response to COVID, nor the Biden administration, with its more aggressive and comprehensive approach, would back a plot that would have such a detrimental effect on the economy.
Of course, some have not been vaccinated yet for reasons other than stubbornness or paranoia. They may question whether vaccines developed on former President Trump’s short time frame can really be effective.
The CDC says they are — that it was red tape that was cut, not any clinical or medical necessity. The falling number of infections seems to bear witness to the effectiveness of the vaccines.
Some may also have not found the time or opportunity to be vaccinated. The state should work harder to reach those.
Those who have been fully vaccinated are walking a little lighter these days. There’s a tangible sense of relief that comes with the protection. We hope they’ll have enough confidence to join their vaccinated friends, relatives and others in more secure settings. They deserve their reward for doing their part to overcome the deadly pandemic that rampaged through the country, and world. Little by little, we’ll get there.