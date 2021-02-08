Our view: Smith Reynolds Airport’s renovation

Walter Robbs Callahan & Pierce Architects, which did the design work for the attractive Union Station railway terminal, completed in 2019, has been selected to provide architectural and engineering services. We have confidence that the firm will to do the airport right.

The terminal building renovation is only one component of what’s happening at the airport. A $17 million project currently in the works includes removing a hangar, renovating another and building two new hangars. And Forsyth Technical Community College is nearing completion of a $16 million aviation campus nearby where students can train for careers as aircraft technicians and mechanics at companies based at the airport.

With all this activity, the airport must have a flashy terminal building.

In related news, Piedmont Triad International Airport is seeking art by local artists to display in its terminal. Perhaps Smith Reynolds could also provide display opportunities for local artists.