Our view: Smooth operators ruled primary elections

The primary elections in Forsyth County and surrounding areas were conducted smoothly, with few if any snags, we’re pleased to say. This is thanks to the efforts of Tim Tsujii, the Forsyth County director of elections, and other trustworthy election officials and staff — and the engaged voters who went to the polls with the clear intention of getting the job done. The winners, including voters, can take their victory laps and prepare for what will be more adversarial campaigns in the fall.

Turnout in Forsyth County reached 16.5%, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported. That’s a modest improvement over the 11.6% turnout in the last off-presidential election year, 2018. Sure, it’s still shamefully low, but let’s look on the bright side for the moment: Some 43,000 local voters cared enough to buy the right to complain about the candidates chosen for the November election. We hope those who were remiss will feel enough remorse to ensure their participation the next time around.

Among the primary candidates, we were pleased with the relative civility — certainly when compared to the 2020 general election — that seemed to imbue the whole process, especially among those whose campaigns came up short. A good example is incumbent Forsyth County Commissioner Fleming El-Amin, who is currently trailing challenger Malishai Woodbury, for the second District A seat (the first was secured by Democratic incumbent Tonya McDaniel), and is not expected to gain significantly by the provisional and absentee ballots that are currently being counted.

“There might be a chance, but I will let the voters decide and let the best person win,” he told the Journal. “You can’t be upset. You have to respect the rule of the people.”

Whether you like it or not.

Even high-profile U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, running for a second U.S. congressional term in the 11th district, managed to accept the outcome of his lost primary without claiming that he — or anybody else — had been cheated. He conceded to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, the Republican candidate endorsed by U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and other supporters, with none of the drama that characterized his term in office.

Statewide, Advance resident U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley won their primary races and can now begin campaigning to fill Sen. Richard Burr’s seat. We would love for that race to be conducted by concentrating on policy proposals and the merits of the contenders rather than the hot-button issues and vast exaggerations that so often characterize today’s elections.

Time will tell.

Back to local races, three incumbents out of the four running for seats on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education won their primaries as well: Democrats Deanna Kaplan and Alex Bohannon and Republican Leah Crowley. Their institutional knowledge is important and we hope voters will take that into consideration in November.

We wonder if congratulating everyone for their civility isn’t just lobbing a softball — after all, it’s a little easier to concede a race if you know the winner is on your side. The real test will be in November, when races will be more contentious and, unfortunately, mud will be slung with vigor — also, unfortunately, to the pleasure of many voters. The temptation for losers to claim “voter fraud” is also likely to be stronger among some — even under stringent new voting restrictions.

If only civility were an appealing qualifier to all voters.

But as contentious as politics are today, the May 17 primary election was a breeze, a pleasant example of what could and should be. Let’s be grateful that the process worked as intended.