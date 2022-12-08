Our view: Space performance

When times are tough, it’s refreshing to pause and think about higher things — like NASA’s Orion spacecraft, now on its way back home after traveling to and orbiting the moon, our smaller celestial sister.

The “cold moon,” as Wednesday’s full moon is called, was dimmed here by cloudy conditions, typical for this time of year. But high above the clouds — very high — Orion was making history.

Ten days after its launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 16, flying at speeds exceeding 25,000 mph, Orion entered lunar orbit, from where it eventually reached a distance of more than 270,000 miles from Earth, breaking the record for the farthest distance from Earth traveled by “a spacecraft designed to carry humans to deep space and safely return to Earth.”

It’s not exactly “the farthest distance from Earth traveled by a spacecraft” — that would be Voyager I, now approximately 4 billion miles from Earth and outside our heliosphere. Or “the farthest distance from Earth traveled by a spacecraft carrying a human” — that would be the Apollo 13 mission in 1970, which carried its crew to 248,655 miles from our home planet. But a record is a record.

Orion is scheduled to land in the Pacific Ocean Sunday morning, 25½ days after its flight began. Despite a few technical hiccups along the way, such as a star tracker system that required on-the-spot correction by NASA engineers, everything has gone rosy, thanks to the brilliant minds at Mission Control.

Don’t let us down now.

The best aspect of this mission is that it’s setting the stage for future space conquests. The Artemis I mission, of which the Orion capsule is a part, is a test-run for the return of humans to the moon — a place we’ve not visited in person since astronaut Gene Cernan walked there in 1972. After an initial flurry of lunar visits in the late 1960s and early ‘70s, the public’s interest in our grey neighbor waned — as did congressional support for the funds required for such visits. It’s only now, as space visionaries consider the possibility of sending humans to Mars, that enough support has been generated to allow more lunar visits. NASA currently plans to send a manned crew to the moon by 2024 and once a year after that.

NASA is developing the capabilities needed to send humans to an asteroid by 2025 and Mars in the 2030s — goals agreed upon by Congress. But there are many technological problems to be solved before we can send humans that far — as well as physiological and psychological limitations to be conquered. Moon missions are essential stepping stones.

Incidentally, the Orion capsule’s visit is one more reminder for the skeptical (it’s embarrassing that they exist) that the Earth is indeed round, a fact that NASA had to take into consideration to accomplish this task. (Surely, if it were otherwise, Elon Musk would have told us by now.)

Space exploration has continued in other ways, including by sending a plethora of robot craft to Mars. Other countries have also engaged in space exploration. China, often considered a political and economic rival, has been especially busy making its mark. In 2019, China became the first country to successfully land a lunar probe on the far side of the moon, from where it conducts scientific experiments. China now has its own space station orbiting the Earth, from which three Chinese astronauts returned earlier this week. And China has its own ambitious plans to send people to the moon in the near future. Our preeminence is not guaranteed.

We confess to a childlike glee — call it bias if you must — for a U.S.-sponsored space exploration program. NASA’s slice of the pie represents a miniscule fraction of our nation’s annual budget — 0.5% in the last decade — but its return, in terms of wonder, discovery, technological advancements and national pride, can’t be measured. We are the people who conquered space. If that doesn’t make our nation great, nothing can.

But it’s not a laurel on which to rest. It’s a legacy on which to build.