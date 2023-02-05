Let’s assume, for the sake of argument, that professors at UNC-Chapel Hill tend to lean left and that this may influence what and how they teach.

And let’s agree that academics at UNC, and everywhere else for that matter, benefits from informed discussion that represents a variety of perspectives.

The last way you'd try advance that cause, it seems, is by railroading your own ideas while shunning others.

But that’s precisely what the Republican-dominated UNC Board of Trustees has done, foisting a new school on the university without the prior knowledge of UNC faculty, nor any input from them.

Faculty members say they feel blindsided and ambushed.

Small wonder. The Wall Street Journal knew more about the trustees’ resolution to “accelerate” a new School of Civic Life and Leadership than UNC faculty did.

The school would "formalize curricula that really gives students the experience of being able to debate, share, learn and respect a diversity of viewpoints," trustees Chairman David Boliek said — after disrespecting the diversity of viewpoints of UNC faculty.

"Like many of you, I am flabbergasted," the chair of the UNC faculty, Mimi Chapman, told colleagues in a meeting on Jan. 30. "It is deeply upsetting and unsettling."

A UNC law professor, Eric Muller, told The Daily Tar Heel that he was "surprised" and that no other faculty members were aware that the resolution was about to happen.

"I thought: How on Earth?" Muller said. "How on Earth could The Wall Street Journal know this?"

Even the university's chief academic officer was unaware.

Traditionally, proposed new programs percolate up from the faculty, not the other way around.

While Boliek had little to say to UNC faculty about the vote, he was available for interviews with The Wall Street Journal (he is quoted in an editorial) and, of course, "Fox & Friends."

The enthusiastic Wall Street Journal editorial, headlined "UNC Takes on the University Echo Chamber," ran only hours after the trustees passed their resolution.

A former UNC chancellor criticized the trustees' heavy-handedness as the "worst governance" he has ever seen at a university.

"The board doesn’t have any ability to propose a class, to propose a degree, or — for God’s sake — to propose a school,” the former chancellor, Holden Thorp, told The Daily Tar Heel.

The board’s behavior flies in the face of the work of a commission, appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper and co-chaired by former UNC System presidents Tom Ross and Margaret Spellings, to study and recommend best practices for UNC governance.

This latest episode is only one in a series in which trustees and UNC Board of Governors members have meddled in and micromanaged campus affairs.

Most notable was the trustees’ initial decision in 2021 to deny tenure to a new hire in UNC's Hussman School of Journalism and Media, award-winning alumna Nikole Hannah-Jones.

After the controversy made national headlines, the trustees relented, but by then Hannah-Jones had decided to teach at Howard University instead.

Then there was the "Silent Sam" debacle.

Incidentally, Boliek told Fox News that right-leaning professors were outnumbered at UNC. "This is an effort to try to remedy that," he said of the new school, and for "both views to be taught at the university."

Yet, in an interview in The Washington Post, Boliek insisted that politics had nothing to do with this.

"I don't think about right, left, whatever. What I think about is what is in the best interest of the university," he said, presumably with a straight face.

Of course by informing conservative news outlets before consulting their stakeholders about the new school, the trustees have undermined both their credibility and their argument.

To complain about the perceived "echo chamber" at UNC, they sought out an echo chamber of their own.

There is a fair, civil and rational way to discuss ideology and academics, and whether perceptions of bias have any basis in fact.

The UNC trustees and their chair have just clearly demonstrated how not to do it.