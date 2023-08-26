Mayor Allen Joines has met — as he should have all along — with community leaders over the tempestuous hiring of the new city manager.

More recently, Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney has been named interim city manager until the new manager, William Patrick “Pat” Pate, the current city manager in Manassas, Va., starts in Winston-Salem in November.

But every step of the way there has been some degree of dissent.

Should that be a concern to Pate and to the rest of us, and, if so, how much of one?

To recap: Pate, a white man, was chosen from among a field of three finalists that included Toney, a Black woman.

Three of the four Black council members supported Toney for the job while one, Mayor Pro Tem D.D. Adams, voted for Pate.

Toney, a longtime city employee, openly voiced her disappointment.

Black women “have to do 10 times more to prove ourselves and show that we are capable of leading,” Toney said at the time, adding that the council’s decision “reflected that they are just not ready for a woman leader. I am qualified, and I have proven myself.”

Winston-Salem has never had a female or Black city manager.

A group of local Black clergy expressed concern and asked for a meeting about the selection process.

City Attorney Angela Carmon had told The Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity that such a meeting would not happen because it would involve confidential information.

Good thing lawyers are there to give advice, not orders.

Props to Mayor Allen Joines for accepting the hourlong meeting anyway — behind closed doors — at Union Baptist Church.

It should have been an open session. But, as the Journal’s John Deem reported last week, by all accounts it went well.

“We had a very fruitful meeting,” Keith Vereen, president of the Ministers’ Conference, told the Journal. “All of our concerns were met, and our ultimate goal was to find a common ground where we could continue to work with our city officials (and) our elected officials in moving Winston-Salem forward.”

As for disagreement, there have been elements of it all along the way in this saga.

A split council voted 5-3 to hire Pate, and 5-3 to make him a formal offer.

And a split council voted 6-2 this week to appoint Toney as interim city manager. She assumed that post effective Friday.

Adams initially had attempted to abstain but was told she could not.

So she joined Jeff MacIntosh in voting no.

What does all of this mean going forward?

While unanimous votes may seem preferable in hiring decisions, disagreement does not necessarily signify division.

It may simply mean reasonable people simply have different opinions. It also may bear testament to a strong field of candidates.

Yes, a unanimous vote may have made Pate, or anyone else, feel more confident about accepting the job.

But what Pate actually does on the job will matter the most in winning friends and influencing people in Winston-Salem.

Meanwhile, Toney’s future remains an open question. Will she stay? Will she seek other opportunities?

But Pate has said he values strong-willed leaders on his staff. We’ll see.

As for the selection process, the mayor acknowledged that the city could and should have followed the template of the most recent police chief selection, in which the three finalists were made public and had a chance to interect with the community.

In the end, what matters more is not that everybody agrees with the outcome of a process but that they believe it was as fair and transparent as it should be.

The man — 33-year-old Kevin Teawon Spain — was arrested around 2:30 a.m. after crashing his vehicle at the corner of Fourth and Trade streets and then attempting to escape on foot.

We normally frown on such chases, as they are rarely worth the risk, no matter what time of day it is.

But this time was different.

Spain was a suspect in a domestic shooting and police found a handgun and assault rifle at the site of the crash.

Police had a valid reason to engage in the chase: Spain posed a potential and imminent danger to the public.

As high-speed pursuits go, this one was the right call.

We’ve been critical in other cases. It’s only fair to give credit where it’s due.