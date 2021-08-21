Our view: Standing by our allies

It’s an iconic photograph, one of those that, when we look at it a decade from now, will tug at our heartstrings. We’ll recall its time and circumstances.

It shows more than 600 Afghan refugees crowded into an Air Force transport plane, anxious to escape the threat posed by the deadly Taliban, hoping to keep themselves, as well as their sons and daughters, alive.

Newsmax host and former Trump adviser Steve Cortes shared it on Twitter on Wednesday — well, a portion of it. He’d cropped out the children in the front for some reason.

And he said: “Raise your hand if you want this plane landing in your town.”

The result wasn’t what he expected. He was what the kids call “ratio’d” by dozens of respondents virtually raising their hands, saying, “Yes. Yes, bring them here.”

Some cited Bible verses like Matthew 25:35: “For I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” Some noted that Cortes’ own father was an immigrant. Several said they’d rather share the country with Afghan refugees than with the Jan. 6 insurrectionists.