Our view: Standing by our allies

It’s an iconic photograph, one of those that, when we look at it a decade from now, will tug at our heartstrings. We’ll recall its time and circumstances.
It shows more than 600 Afghan refugees crowded into an Air Force transport plane, anxious to escape the threat posed by the deadly Taliban, hoping to keep themselves, as well as their sons and daughters, alive.
Newsmax host and former Trump adviser Steve Cortes shared it on Twitter on Wednesday — well, a portion of it. He’d cropped out the children in the front for some reason.
And he said: “Raise your hand if you want this plane landing in your town.”
The result wasn’t what he expected. He was what the kids call “ratio’d” by dozens of respondents virtually raising their hands, saying, “Yes. Yes, bring them here.”
Some cited Bible verses like Matthew 25:35: “For I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” Some noted that Cortes’ own father was an immigrant. Several said they’d rather share the country with Afghan refugees than with the Jan. 6 insurrectionists.
It’s not just Twitter users who are prepared to take in refugees from our disastrous exit from Afghanistan, nor is it liberals. Americans of all stripes recognize the moral duty of a strong and caring nation to help people from elsewhere — especially our allies — who are in distress.
And it’s this small outpouring of national unity that gives us hope, even in the midst of tragedy.
The Republican governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, on Monday tweeted: “Many of these Afghan citizens — our allies — bravely risked their lives to support our efforts, and we have a moral obligation to help them. Maryland receives more of these SIV’s (special immigrant visas) than nearly any other state, and we stand ready and willing to receive more. It is the least we can do.”
“Utah’s history guides our approach to refugees,” Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah, a Republican, wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. “Our state was settled by refugees fleeing religious persecution 170 years ago. Their descendants have a deep understanding of the danger and pain caused by forced migration and appreciate the wonderful contributions of refugees in our communities.”
They were joined by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who tweeted Monday that he’d met with Afghan citizens in the state and “made it clear” to the federal government that “we’re ready and willing to take thousands more. Virginia will continue to serve as a safe harbor.”
In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters, “Those people … helped protect Americans. Now it is our duty to help them. We need to help them.”
And in a statement released to the Journal on Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper said: “Ensuring that Americans and our allies in Afghanistan get out safely has to be the top priority there. For two decades, Afghan men and women have assisted and served with our military and they deserve to be supported right now in return.”
Of course, this is still 2021, so there have to be dissenters who, however they frame it, are opposed to any more brown- or Black-skinned people entering the country, friend or foe.
One Fox News pundit, on cue, referred to the “great replacement” theory that motivated the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville in 2017. Another asked, “Is it really our responsibility to welcome thousands of potentially unvetted refugees from Afghanistan?”
Americans from all corners say it is, including evangelical organizations like World Relief.
As far as vetting goes, it will be done in accordance with state department guidelines — though some Democrats in Congress are pushing President Biden to increase funding to accelerate the process. They deserve support.
Just as with COVID, we expect plenty of fear-mongering and disinformation, as well as complaints from the “America first” crowd.
Because, after all, John 3:16 begins, “For God so loved America …”
We feel certain that Afghan refugees would be welcome in Winston-Salem, where our public life has already been enriched by refugees from around the world, who have offered their cuisine, their art, their warmth and their deep desire to be American.
When it comes to Afghanistan, there’s much to argue about and there will be for some time to come. But let’s get this one thing, this one time, right: Let’s stand by those who stood by us. Let’s fulfill our moral obligation to them and welcome them with open arms.