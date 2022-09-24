Our view: Still blocking Medicaid expansion

We were so close.

After more than a decade of lobbying, urging, cajoling and begging state legislators to bring Medicaid expansion to our state — like every U.S. state save a dozen — we were close to melting the iceberg we call N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger. After years of freezing out the uninsured, earlier this year he announced that he had changed his position. He had become, he said, a supporter of the provision that could provide health coverage for as many as 600,000 uninsured North Carolinians who previously had no access via insurance — only through costly emergency rooms.

What Berger didn’t mention, at the time, was the asterisk and the fine print.

Terms and conditions apply. Specifically, Berger and other Senate Republicans asked that hospitals change the “certificate-of-need” rules to allow more medical competition. This seemed unnecessary … and suspiciously convenient. Hospital executives initially balked, fearing the loss of their most profitable services while still being saddled with emergency room expenses. Nevertheless, the N.C. Healthcare Association made a proposal late last week.

Which Berger said didn’t go far enough. He said it was “not a serious proposal.”

So, we’re back at … well, not square one. Square 10, maybe, out of 20.

Gov. Roy Cooper suggested that, if Berger didn’t like the proposal, he could make his own. But as we write, he’s not done so.

We have to wonder — is Berger just playing us? And by “us,” we mean everyone who has been pushing for Medicaid expansion.

That includes 57% of likely voters (with 18% opposed), according to a recent poll. It includes the leaders of Republican-majority rural counties like Jackson, Swain, Watauga and Franklin. It includes doctors, hospital administrators, business leaders and faith leaders. It includes the League of Women Voters. And the N.C. Sheriff’s Association.

It also includes former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, who expanded Medicaid in his state in 2014. He spoke to an N.C. House and Senate committee in March, urging the state to move forward. And he did so from the perspective of his faith, stating, “When you die and go to heaven, you’re gonna see St. Peter, and St. Peter is not gonna ask you, ‘Did you balance the budget?’ He’s going to ask you, ‘What did you do for the least of those?’ ...

“What I would say to the fine members of the legislature in North Carolina, to the people in North Carolina, there’s a lot of people that need a lot of help. We have to open our hearts to those people.”

More North Carolinians are likely to be sympathetic as we face our own struggles. Medical debt in the state and throughout the nation is becoming more widespread, according to a study published online in JAMA Network Open on Sept. 16.

The researchers found that 10.8% of individuals and 18.1% of American households now carry medical debt, due to the loss of insurance, hospitalization, disability or the kind of private, high-deductible insurance that opponents of the Affordable Care Act pushed to be sold to the public.

“Results of this study suggest that medical indebtedness is common, even among the insured, and may be associated with subsequent worsening of social determinants of health,” the authors write.

They also found that living in a Medicaid expansion state was protective.

But there’s still an iceberg that needs to be moved.

It’s fine to discuss and reform the CON rules. But they don’t have to be discussed in the context of Medicaid expansion. That’s a policy choice that Berger is making.

If the legislature doesn’t approve a change by the end of the year, we’ll be back to Square 5, as we wait for a new legislature to be seated (one that, unfortunately, is still likely to be saddled with Berger).

And not to put too fine a point on it, but in the meantime, North Carolinians without access to health care are dying. They’re dying of opioid overdoses. They’re dying of suicide. They’re dying of COVID-19. They’re dying of the typical maladies that afflict all of us.

This is too urgent for Berger to play games. But here we are.