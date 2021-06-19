Our view: Still suppressing votes after all these years

One would require mail-in absentee ballots to be received by mail or by hand by the date of the election in order to count. (Current law provides a three-day grace period for envelopes postmarked by the primary or general election date.) Another prohibits the acceptance of private money to administer elections and the third is a less stringent voter ID requirement.

“These bills are not about election integrity and they are not about transparency,” Manny Mejia with Democracy North Carolina said recently. “They are about controlling who has the right to vote by repeating tactics that have historically disenfranchised voters.”

Again, these bills may seem harmless, even justifiable, but their intent is clear: to reduce the number of legitimate votes that are accepted and counted.