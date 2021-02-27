Our view: Stop believin’

The attorneys defending Fox News’ top-rated talk-show host, Tucker Carlson, in a lawsuit last year used a rather surprising defense.
Responding to accusations of slander, they argued that the “general tenor” of Carlson’s show should inform viewers that he’s not “stating actual facts,” but instead engaging in “exaggeration” and “non-literal commentary.”
In other words, viewers should know better than to believe him.
For Carlson, it was a successful strategy — he was found not guilty of the charges against him.
But we have to wonder if his supportive viewers truly understand the “general tenor” of his show.
The lawyers representing Laura Lee Steele, the Thomasville resident who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, say she was egged on by former President Trump’s repeated false claims that the election results were fraudulent — his Big Lie.
About a dozen North Carolinians have been arrested and/or charged with taking part in the attack, where one police officer died and some 140 other officers suffered injuries.
The charges against them differ, but they all seem to have one thing in common: they believed Trump.
We sympathize with our fellow North Carolinians. They thought they were patriots, gone to Washington to “stop the steal,” to preserve our democracy.
But our sympathy has its limits. They’re also grown men and women who chose to believe dangerous lies despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
Nor is Trump — who is expected to harp on his Big Lie at this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference — the only liar on the right side of the political spectrum. See Carlson, above. See Sean Hannity, who pushed a debunked conspiracy theory about the death of former Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich even after Rich’s family begged him to stop. It took a lawsuit to shut him up. See the conservative media outlets that lied about Dominion Voting Systems machines until they were threatened with lawsuits.
There’s a coterie of Republican legislators who have little use for the distortions. They include Reps. Adam Kitzinger and Liz Cheney as well as senators like Ben Sasse and Mitt Romney, who have spoken against them.
But their attempts to stand for truth are in conflict with other members of their party.
Rep. Ron Johnson last week tried to deflect blame for the Jan. 6 attack onto mythical “fake Trump supporters” — despite extensive evidence that includes confessions from Capitol attack participants like Jacob Chansley, the “QAnon Shaman,” and Anthony Aguero, who says, on video: “We were all there. It was not antifa and it was not BLM. It was Trump supporters that did that yesterday. I’m the first to admit it, being one myself.”
Incidentally, on Tuesday, another independent forensic audit of the Dominion machines used in Maricopa County, Ariz., concluded with no evidence of vote switching.
But no amount of evidence will sway people who refuse to be swayed.
Last week, two Democratic lawmakers — Reps. Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerny — sent letters to a dozen cable, satellite and video streaming companies, including Amazon and Hulu, urging them to drop right-leaning news networks they claim pushed misinformation in the 2020 election.
They accuse Fox News, One America News Network and Newsmax of serving as “misinformation rumor mills and conspiracy theory hotbeds that produce content that leads to real harm.” They claim these companies played “a major role in the spread of dangerous misinformation that enabled the insurrection of January 6th and hinders our public health response to the current pandemic.”
We don’t agree with the representatives’ tactic, but we understand their concern. Something has to be done to stop what is essentially a misinformation epidemic that threatens the very foundation of our nation.
There’s no easy answer, though certainly education must play a role. Our schools should be teaching media literacy and critical thinking skills. Community leaders — ministers, legislators, media figures — must do their part to call out the lies.
For all the cries of “liberal bias” in “mainstream media,” conservative entertainers, social media rumors and anonymous Facebook memes are not credible alternatives — nor is any right-wing medium that pushes lies and conspiracies.
This isn’t a Democrat vs. Republican issue. It’s a reality vs. fantasy issue. Reality must win.