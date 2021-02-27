Our view: Stop believin’

But our sympathy has its limits. They’re also grown men and women who chose to believe dangerous lies despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Nor is Trump — who is expected to harp on his Big Lie at this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference — the only liar on the right side of the political spectrum. See Carlson, above. See Sean Hannity, who pushed a debunked conspiracy theory about the death of former Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich even after Rich’s family begged him to stop. It took a lawsuit to shut him up. See the conservative media outlets that lied about Dominion Voting Systems machines until they were threatened with lawsuits.

There’s a coterie of Republican legislators who have little use for the distortions. They include Reps. Adam Kitzinger and Liz Cheney as well as senators like Ben Sasse and Mitt Romney, who have spoken against them.

But their attempts to stand for truth are in conflict with other members of their party.