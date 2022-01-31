Our view: Stop Congress’ sour stock trades

No charges have been filed against Burr, but the perception that he may have possibly used his insider knowledge for monetary gain has left many with a sour taste.

Though Golden’s letter doesn’t call for specifics, legislation would likely allow for blind trust mechanisms — though Golden would like to see family members and staffers prevented from investing, also.

“Similar to my time in the military, we always said the whole family serves, and that should be true of members of Congress,” he said.

We should know by now that members of Congress are subject to more temptation than most of their constituents, though they’re not likely to be more resistant.

“One of the most formative periods of my life was my four years of active duty service in the United States Marine Corps,” Golden said, explaining that while the institution places “a lot of trust” in each Marine, certain rules and norms remained in place to keep everyone honest. “Even good people sometimes find themselves in making bad decisions, or being sloppy,” he said.

That’s why it’s best to remove temptation.