If you’re of a certain age, you may remember the I-40 rivalry between Winston-Salem State and N.C. A&T, especially in football.

Rams versus Aggies.

Red and white versus blue and gold.

Each school delighted in beating the other for Triad bragging rights, but for all of the fierceness of the competition, the games tended to be more of a family affair than a feud. Win or lose, you had a good time.

In fact, the annual game grew to be such a big attraction that it needed extra room. So, for a while, it was held at Wake Forest’s Truist Field, then called Groves Stadium.

The two universities have since chosen different paths athletically. Although the annual game is no more, the ties are still strong.

A legendary A&T coach, Bill Hayes, coached the Rams before coaching the Aggies. And A&T’s current chancellor, Harold Martin, was WSSU’s chancellor before returning “home” to lead his alma mater.

But the two institutions share an even deeper kinship than that. They are among the 10 historically Black colleges or universities, or HBCU’s, in North Carolina.

Beyond their educational missions and their places in the cultural fabric of their communities, they represent an important economic force in the state.

So it only makes sense that a bipartisan HBCU Caucus has been formed in the N.C. legislature.

Rep. Jon Hardister, a Guilford County Republican, and Rep. Zack Hawkins, a Durham Democrat, will co-chair the House side of the HBCU Caucus, while Sen. Gladys Robinson of Guilford County (a Bennett College and A&T alumna) will co-chair the Senate wing with a yet unnamed colleague.

For what it’s worth, Hardister is white and Hawkins and Robinson are Black, not that this should really matter. While HBCU’s may be especially treasured by Black North Carolinians, they are assets for the entire state.

As Hardister has noted, the state’s public and private HBCUs “collectively have an economic impact somewhere around $2 billion annually.” Further, the state’s colleges and universities have been cited as one factor in its recent successes in recruiting new jobs and industry.

The idea for the Caucus was inspired by a former state House member, Alma Adams, who now serves in the U.S. House.

Adams, an art history professor at Greensboro’s Bennett College for 40 years and an A&T alumna, founded the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus in Congress in 2015 to advocate for Black colleges nationally. It’s a good model to emulate in North Carolina, where HBCU’s haven’t always been fairly heard or funded — or fully appreciated —in Raleigh.

The bipartisan spirit of the caucus also is significant. Republicans continue to control the legislature, with a veto-proof majority in the Senate and nearly one House, where they fell only one seat short in the 2022 election.

So is Hardister’s prominence and influence as a rising star in the state GOP. As The Charlotte Observer recently noted, not only is he the House majority whip, Hardister also chairs of the House Education-Universities Committee and the House Appropriations-Education Committee.

Incidentally, Hardister has announced plans to run for labor commissioner in 2024. His role on the caucus could help him attract statewide votes.

But if this good deed helps him politically, so be it — especially if the HBCU Caucus bears tangible results.

In a recent interview with the Observer, Hardister expressed interest in ongoing support for capital projects and programs at HBCUs.

“HBCUs have a phenomenal impact on the state,” he said, citing academics and research among the examples.

Whether talk translates into action, we’ll see.

Yet, by its mere existence the HBCU Caucus can help keep these institutions top of mind in Raleigh.

“HBCUs should not be at the whim of who’s in charge,” Rep. Zack Hawkins said. “So we want to make sure no matter who’s in charge — Democrats or Republicans — (the HBCU Caucus) will always be thinking what can we do, to prioritize and think about a long-term plan to maximize these HBCUs.”

The new caucus should raise awareness of these institutions’ accomplishments and needs.

And it should serve as a constant reminder that an investment in North Carolina’s HBCU’s is an investment in the future.