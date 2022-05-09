Our view: Support for Ukraine

Talk about an exclusive concert. You couldn’t buy a ticket to it, not at any price. You had to be where no one would want to be — in a bunker under a street in Kyiv, Ukraine.

On Sunday, frontman Bono and guitarist The Edge of the Irish rock group U2 performed a 40-minute set for a group of about 100 in a metro station that’s currently doing double-duty as a bomb shelter. They played a few of their well-known hits — “With or Without You,” “Bloody Sunday” and “Angel of Harlem” — as well as a version of Ben E. King’s classic “Stand by Me” with alternate lyrics: “Stand by Ukraine.”

The audience members included soldiers and Ukrainian singer Taras Topolya and members of his band, Antytila, who are serving as soldiers, fighting against the Russian invasion of their country.

“The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom,” Bono told the audience. “We pray that you will enjoy some of that peace soon.”

Following the show, the pair visited a mass grave in Bucha, about 20 miles away, where at least 280 people had been buried.

In the meantime, 300 miles east in Zaporizhzhia, as many as 60 people died after Russia bombed a village school.

Bono and his bandmates have never been shy about putting their celebrity to use for humanitarian causes, including efforts to fight poverty, debt in developing nations and AIDS. Now they’re standing against what is possibly the most unjust military invasion of our time.

The U2 artists aren’t the only high-profile figures to visit Ukraine recently. At the beginning of the month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to the war-torn country to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, telling him, “Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday.

And first lady Jill Biden detoured from a planned visit in Slovakia to enter Uzhhorod, on the border of Ukraine, to meet Zelenskyy’s wife Olena Zelenska, who has been in hiding since the war began. She also visited a school being used as a shelter for 163 displaced Ukrainians, including 47 children. “I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” Biden said. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop … and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

Zelenska called Biden’s visit a “very courageous act.”

“Because we understand what it takes for the U.S. first lady to come here during a war when the military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day even today,” Zelenska said, according to a translation provided to reporters.

These visits, though inherently dangerous, serve to keep Ukraine in the public eye. More importantly, they provide inspiration for the people with whom they interact.

Also on Sunday, leaders from the Group of Seven pledged to phase out or ban the import of Russian oil. They also met with Zelenskyy online — there’s no shame in not traveling to a war zone — to stress their support and show unity of purpose.

In a joint statement, the leaders of the countries — the U.S., Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Japan — said that cutting off the oil “will hit hard at the main artery of Putin’s economy and deny him the revenue he needs to fund his war.”

That’s hitting where it hurts.

But none of the politicos got to hear U2 play. That was for those on the front lines.

Nearly the entire world — including the indispensable NATO — has rallied against the Russian invasion, which has killed more than 3,000 Ukrainians — it’s hard to keep a count, but it could be as high as 15,000, according to NATO officials — and generated more than 4 million refugees, mostly women and children.

On Monday’s annual Victory Day celebration, to mark the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech long on nostalgia and short on actual victory. With its military action failing to its own incompetence and the unyielding Ukrainian resistance, there’s little Russia can celebrate in regard to Ukraine.

Putin can’t win. That’s the conclusion of Western analysts like retired Gen. David Petraeus, British defense analyst Michael Clarke and NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana of Romania. But it’s hard to see what his defeat will look like as he continues to wreak havoc, filling shallow graves and increasing misery.

The rest of us, even if we can’t carry a tune, can help the Ukrainian people through organizations like the Red Cross, the United Way and CARE International.