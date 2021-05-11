Our view: Sweetening the deal

Remember a long time ago, far, far away, when many of us were spending hours on the phone and online, hunting down appointments to be vaccinated, even if we had to drive to other counties to receive our shots? It was almost like trying to score concert tickets.

Now the state has more vaccine supplies than demand, so many more that it is turning them down — tens of thousands, in fact — and even considering giving back some of its inventory.

Nearly 1.2 million doses of the vaccine are waiting for willing recipients in the state.

Last week, vaccinations in North Carolina dropped to their lowest levels since December 2020, with only 55,000 having gotten their first shots as of Friday morning.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, sounded downright wistful for the good old days of pent-up demand.

“The demand for vaccine is definitely lower,” Cohen told The Associated Press. “We know we’re at that place where the folks who were incredibly eager, willing to drive 30 minutes, take time off work, we’ve gotten those folks vaccinated. We’ve gotten half of adults vaccinated. But we know that we need to make this more convenient, particularly (for) those who can’t take off from work.”