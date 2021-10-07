Our view: Take care

As we approach the closing weekend of the Carolina Classic Fair — Sunday will be its final day this year — we hope it will prove to have been a success, in terms of revenue generated and fun had. We’re glad that organizers pushed for and officials permitted the fair this year — as medical officials pointed out, we desperately needed the “positive recreation” — though disappointed that many attendees have failed to take the proper recommended precautions to keep everyone safe from COVID. It would break the hearts of many fair supporters if this year’s fair became a superspreader activity.

It would also give City Council member D.D. Adams the right to say, “I told you so.”

So to those who may attend this weekend: Take care. This may be as good as it gets, in terms of public participation to prevent COVID spread, but we need not emulate the more careless among us. Keep up the precautions.

The best proof against the worst symptoms of COVID — including and especially death — is still vaccination. Nothing is 100% certain, but some things are very certain. Those who have been vaccinated can proceed with their lives with a high degree of confidence — especially if they also continue to use masks, social distancing and hand-washing when appropriate.