Our view: Take some good with you

As we prepare for a long, languorous weekend, during which we’ll celebrate the roots of our long-standing experiment in democracy, it might be encouraging to note some of the good things that have been happening in our area lately.
One is the unanimous approval by Forsyth County commissioners for the budget of the construction of the new Kaleideum science museum planned for downtown Winston-Salem. This is a big step that will allow the long-anticipated project to move forward — and allow developers to fill that big hole near the post office where the sheriff’s office used to stand.
The commissioners approved up to $27.2 million in construction and an additional $9 million is coming through pledges in its capital campaign. This should be an adequate amount to allow the project’s organizers to realize their vision.
Last year, Kaleideum was on a roll, displaying colorful and dynamic architectural renderings of the planned facility, which will host cutting-edge educational exhibits to encourage curiosity, imagination and much-needed scientific education. Along with the exhibits, the five-story structure will contain a planetarium, staff offices, a café and a 13,000-square-foot rooftop playground.
Aside from being stunning in and of itself, the new Kaleideum facility will serve as an appealing draw for its neighborhood, which eventually will include not only Hampton Inn & Suites, Hotel Indigo, but Merschel Park — a project in need of revival. The museum also will be a link for attractions that extend from Innovation Quarter to Truist Stadium.
Officials are now looking at opening Kaleideum in the fall of 2023.
On top of that, Kaleideum recently received a $2.25 million gift from the L. David Mounts Foundation to be used to promote STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) learning and exploration. Kaleideum will move its Mounts Robotics Center, currently housed in Kaleideum North, to the new facility, where it will encourage high school students to experiment with robots and drones and learn about integrated technology.
The gift includes a $500,000 matching challenge to local businesses and individuals. We hope that will spur additional gifts.
Kaleideum promises to be a landmark entertainment destination as well as an inspiration to our next generation of scientists, explorers, designers and artists.
In other news, the new 20,000-square foot Clemmons Library opened a couple of weeks ago. The building is spacious and sparkly and, as one patron put it, “futuristic.”
Aside from stacks of thousands and thousands of books, the library has a room set aside for teenagers, a large children’s area, an auditorium for crowds and meeting rooms for smaller groups.
It may make other libraries jealous.
The opening of the Clemmons Library marks the completion of the $40 million bond project that began 11 years ago, which included the renovation of the Central Library downtown and the new library in Kernersville. We supported those developments along with a majority of Forsyth County voters, who voted for the referendum that allowed the construction work. The libraries are hallmarks of our commitment to knowledge and to bettering the lives of our citizens.
What’s next?
A few more feel-good items: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is planning to give most of its employees a $1,000 bonus in recognition of their good work. It’s not enough, but it’s something. The money comes from federal COVID-relief money.
Forsyth Technical Community College is offering a free year of schooling, including tuition and books, to 2021 graduates of any high school in the state.
The School of Drama at the UNC School of the Arts was recently ranked as the fourth best in the world by the Hollywood Reporter. (We would have said No. 1.)
Opportunities abound in our area — especially in the City of Arts and Innovation.