Our view: Take some good with you

As we prepare for a long, languorous weekend, during which we’ll celebrate the roots of our long-standing experiment in democracy, it might be encouraging to note some of the good things that have been happening in our area lately.

One is the unanimous approval by Forsyth County commissioners for the budget of the construction of the new Kaleideum science museum planned for downtown Winston-Salem. This is a big step that will allow the long-anticipated project to move forward — and allow developers to fill that big hole near the post office where the sheriff’s office used to stand.

The commissioners approved up to $27.2 million in construction and an additional $9 million is coming through pledges in its capital campaign. This should be an adequate amount to allow the project’s organizers to realize their vision.

Last year, Kaleideum was on a roll, displaying colorful and dynamic architectural renderings of the planned facility, which will host cutting-edge educational exhibits to encourage curiosity, imagination and much-needed scientific education. Along with the exhibits, the five-story structure will contain a planetarium, staff offices, a café and a 13,000-square-foot rooftop playground.