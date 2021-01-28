Our view: Take the pledge to help local businesses

COVID has had a chilling effect on the public as a whole — curtailing many of our typical activities — and on small local businesses that are struggling to survive in particular. Combine that now with cabin fever: “irritability, listlessness and similar symptoms resulting from long confinement or isolation indoors during the winter.” It’s a recipe for increased stress.

But while we can’t throw away caution, we can take steps to cope that are beneficial to many. In that spirit, the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership has been promoting the Take Out Pledge, a grass-roots effort asking residents to commit to patronizing a local business twice a week and then posting about it online.

It’s an effort that we support, also.

Restaurants are likely participants, as are bars, coffeehouses and retail shops as well as some entertainment venues and nonprofits, like the Bookmarks bookstore.

The idea is for people to visit, buy and then share their experiences and goods in photos on social media using the hashtag #takeoutpledgews. Those who can’t venture out but still want to help can purchase gift cards from many local businesses.