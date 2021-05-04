Our view: Tell the truth about Neville

John Neville, a 56-year-old Greensboro man, died Dec. 4, 2019, while in custody at the Forsyth County jail, after he apparently suffered a seizure after being restrained in a prone “hog-tie” position. Five former jailers and a nurse now face criminal charges.
Those are unpleasant, even gruesome facts. But it’s necessary for those who care about public matters to be aware of them.
There’s more that the public should know, and the Winston-Salem Journal has joined a coalition of media outlets that sued on Monday to have that information released.
The information includes a 723-page report by the State Bureau of Investigation, an internal investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, officer’s statements, investigative notes, jail medical records, Neville’s medical reports and video of the incident that led to Neville’s death. The contents are being held by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Once that information was handed over to DHHS, the results became a matter of public record. But the records have not been released because of emergency petitions filed by Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill’s prosecutors to keep the records sealed.
Neville’s death was almost unknown to the public to start with. The sheriff’s office, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation kept Neville’s death a secret from the public after it occurred. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. didn’t publicly acknowledge Neville’s death for seven months, until, acting on a tip, the Journal asked about it in June 2020.
The public acknowledgment of Neville’s death sparked local protests and a 49-day occupation in Bailey Park, led by Triad Abolition Project. It also led to a rally and a vigil to show support for Neville’s family members, many of whom attended.
Video released last year, with the support of Neville’s family, shows detention officers restraining Neville in the Forsyth County jail while he asks for help, saying “I can’t breathe,” “Let me go,” “Help me up” and “Mama.”
After becoming comatose, Neville died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
O’Neill’s office charged the five detention officers and nurse with involuntary manslaughter in August.
But subsequent information has been hard to obtain. After O’Neill’s office filed an emergency petition to keep the records sealed temporarily, the state Senate filed a bill that would have prevented law-enforcement records in DHHS custody from being made public. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill after local advocates, including Triad Abolition Project, criticized it.
In February, when a judge announced that the records would be made public, O’Neill appealed and won a 60-day delay.
O’Neill has argued that the release of these documents could jeopardize the right of the defendants to a fair and impartial trial. But there seems to be a pattern of secrecy in Neville’s death that goes beyond guarding the rights of defendants.
We’ve repeatedly advocated for transparency in matters that involve police conduct — especially for the release of police body-camera footage — not only because the public has a right to the information, but because quick release often removes the police from suspicion of misbehavior. This was the case in 2018 when a fatal police shooting in Winston-Salem was questioned. The body cam footage made it exceedingly clear that the shooting was justified.
But more information also can be damning. If there are more misdeeds involved in Neville’s death, the public has a right to know. Continuing to hide the information only creates more suspicion.
“It is difficult for the public to hold their public officials accountable unless they can see what’s going on,” attorney Mike Tadych, who represents the media coalition, said on Monday.
The delay only makes matters worse.