Our view: Tell the truth about Neville

John Neville, a 56-year-old Greensboro man, died Dec. 4, 2019, while in custody at the Forsyth County jail, after he apparently suffered a seizure after being restrained in a prone “hog-tie” position. Five former jailers and a nurse now face criminal charges.

Those are unpleasant, even gruesome facts. But it’s necessary for those who care about public matters to be aware of them.

There’s more that the public should know, and the Winston-Salem Journal has joined a coalition of media outlets that sued on Monday to have that information released.

The information includes a 723-page report by the State Bureau of Investigation, an internal investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, officer’s statements, investigative notes, jail medical records, Neville’s medical reports and video of the incident that led to Neville’s death. The contents are being held by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Once that information was handed over to DHHS, the results became a matter of public record. But the records have not been released because of emergency petitions filed by Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill’s prosecutors to keep the records sealed.