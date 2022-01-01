Our view: Thank you

There’s something liminal about the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day — and into this, the day after, when it’s on a weekend — as if time were standing still and waiting to start again. We pause and reflect and plan. The new year, nothing but a spot on the calendar, still brings with it the power of hope for a fresh beginning.

“This has been a hard year,” 2020 said.

“Hold my beer,” said 2021.

And so we received the death and sickness of a pandemic in its second year — we received it with weariness and sorrow — along with economic challenges, long-postponed inflation, soaring gas prices, exorbitant medical bills, political friction and the depression and anxiety that accompany uncertain times with no readily discernable end.

But we made it through, with support from our loved ones and mental-health professionals, with supplements from the government, with a little help from our friends, with a lot of good will and smiles from our neighbors, even though they were certainly struggling themselves at times.

So let’s start this year with a spirit of gratitude. We just want to say thank you.