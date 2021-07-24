Our view: The changing COVID landscape

With the delta variant of COVID surging across the nation, North Carolina, unfortunately, has not been immune. It has surged here, too. Our response hasn’t been the absolute best (that would be Vermont’s), but it’s far from the worst (that would be Arkansas’s).

Despite our 60% vaccination rate (for at least one dose), many North Carolinians have been reluctant to be vaccinated for a variety of reasons. With 99% of COVID deaths now occurring among the unvaccinated, and our state reaching a three-month high of 1,800 cases reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday (and 12 new COVID deaths reported), we hope that will change. We urge everyone to be vaccinated for their safety and that of their loved ones. All three vaccines are safe and effective; the reported side effects and breakthrough cases (catching the virus despite being vaccinated) have been greatly exaggerated and are extremely rare.

Fortunately, we’ve recently gained some new allies in the fight against the virus. Perhaps it’s because of their efforts that vaccinations are just beginning to rise in some of the states that have had the worst rates, including Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana and Missouri.