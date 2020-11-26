Our view: The city’s poverty plan

The city also approved spending $1.35 million — divided between a loan and a grant — to support two apartment-development proposals that include affordable housing for working people — one as part of the Whitaker Park development and the other at Essex Place off Kester Mill Road in western Winston-Salem.

These decisions come at a time when the City Council is under pressure from many directions, including from nonprofit agencies that in the past have received generous support. But the city will have to tighten its belt. It simply can’t do everything it’s done before. Thanks to COVID-19 and other factors, tax revenues have been lower than anticipated. The city lost about $670,000 when this year’s fair had to be canceled.

The city’s budget deficit is projected to grow to $14.5 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which puts the city’s usable fund balance uncomfortably close to the 8% limit set in law.

Nobody’s happy about that.

"If anyone thinks we can fund people like we did last year or the year before, I don't see that happening," North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams said at the council meeting. "Get your mind right, because we are going to have to make some tough decisions. We are probably going to fall out like the family at the family cookout, but we are going to be OK."