Our view: The COVID back-up has arrived

"Yes, we have peaked in terms of cases," Ali Mokdad, who has been tracking the pandemic at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told National Public Radio earlier this week. "We are coming down, slowly. This is very good news — very good news." Mokdad estimates that actual infections peaked around Jan. 16.

It would be grand if we could be part of that trend.

But Forsyth County still has a positive test rate of around 13.5% rather than the 5% that state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says she’d like.

We have the tools: the knowledge and equipment to protect ourselves, along with better access to tests and vaccines.

So what is holding us back?

Maybe President Joe Biden can help. On his first day in office, he revealed a plan to speed up the distribution of vaccinations — not just vaccines, but actual needles into arms — while passing a $1.9 trillion economic relief package. Not content to leave it to governors to "call their own shots," Biden intends to turn all available federal resources toward tackling the problem.