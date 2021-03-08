Our view: The COVID emotional toll

They may need constant reminding.

They definitely need people to listen to their concerns.

It’s not just teenagers who are under emotional and mental stress at this time. As stated in a letter in today’s Readers’ Forum, many long-term care residents have been isolated in ways that affect them physically and emotionally. The result in some cases has been deaths from what is called “failure to thrive.”

And many we would never guess, who are operating in some semblance of normalcy, are also affected emotionally by the pandemic.

We don’t begrudge the necessity of shutting down businesses and educational facilities during this crisis to starve the virus of victims — the death tally could have been much higher than it is today if government officials hadn’t taken action.

But as we learn more, if we can find safe ways to alleviate people’s suffering, we should take advantage of them.

And as vaccines become more and more available — have you scheduled your shot yet? — we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

There are more struggles ahead before life returns to — dare we say “normal”? We’ve got a long way to go yet. But where we are now — it’s only temporary.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.