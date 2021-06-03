Our view: The door into summer

Then again, gas prices are up as well. They spiked in the Triad and throughout the South following the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline in early May, but they are expected to remain high. CNBC reported last week that gas prices on Memorial Day weekend were the highest in seven years.

But at least there’s enough gas to pay too much for. And part of what will drive those prices going forward is renewed demand, because more people are taking to the road for summer vacations.

People are going places and doing things again.

Of course, there are some traditions we wish wouldn’t have returned.

Summer typically is a more violent season. Now, with COVID precautions relaxed and more people out and about, police fear that current upticks in gun violence will continue throughout June, July and August.

The rash of gun fatalities in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County this year has raised hard questions as to why and what to do about it. They’re questions that Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough is working hard to answer, both through public addresses and through initiatives to tackle the problem at the “root” rather than the “fruit.”