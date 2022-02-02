Our view: The fire this time

Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo on why evacuation remains voluntary in Winston-Salem | Feb. 2, 2022

As we write, the fire at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on North Cherry Street is still burning, though greatly diminished. By the time you read this, we hope it’s been quenched. Three days is long enough for the populace to be in danger — and for the blaze to register as a historic event in our memories. It is, according to Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo, potentially the most dangerous fire in our city’s history.

“I’ve been in this business for 33 years,” Mayo told the Journal on Tuesday. “When I learned how much ammonia nitrate was on the site last night, I felt as uneasy at a fire site that I have ever felt.”

How much ammonia nitrate? Almost 600 tons — more than enough to cause some serious damage if it exploded.

Fortunately, as of late Wednesday, no such explosion has occurred. But the fire sure did light up the night sky, a brilliant orange, from many directions. Its smoke could be seen clearly from many miles away.

The fire was first reported Monday night and initially drew a crew of 60 city firefighters, which was reduced to 21 firefighters by Tuesday. The plan on Wednesday afternoon was to monitor it closely and allow it to burn out.