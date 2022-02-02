Our view: The fire this time

As we write, the fire at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on North Cherry Street is still burning, though greatly diminished. By the time you read this, we hope it’s been quenched. Three days is long enough for the populace to be in danger — and for the blaze to register as a historic event in our memories. It is, according to Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo, potentially the most dangerous fire in our city’s history.
“I’ve been in this business for 33 years,” Mayo told the Journal on Tuesday. “When I learned how much ammonia nitrate was on the site last night, I felt as uneasy at a fire site that I have ever felt.”
How much ammonia nitrate? Almost 600 tons — more than enough to cause some serious damage if it exploded.
Fortunately, as of late Wednesday, no such explosion has occurred. But the fire sure did light up the night sky, a brilliant orange, from many directions. Its smoke could be seen clearly from many miles away.
The fire was first reported Monday night and initially drew a crew of 60 city firefighters, which was reduced to 21 firefighters by Tuesday. The plan on Wednesday afternoon was to monitor it closely and allow it to burn out.
That’s the safest plan, no doubt.
But the potential danger was serious enough to call for a voluntary evacuation of the mile radius surrounding the plant. That mile includes the homes of almost 6,000 residents, North Hills Elementary School, several businesses and a section of U.S. 52.
Not far outside the evacuation zone are Smith Reynolds Airport, Wake Forest University and Reynolda Gardens.
No doubt the landscape was different in 1940 when the fertilizer plant first opened. Its presence now, surrounded by vulnerable neighbors, will lead to questions about the wisdom of storing large amounts of explosive material within city limits.
For some Wake Forest students who evacuated — about 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students live within a mile of the plant — there was almost a holiday feeling.
“Everyone is saying that this doesn’t feel real,” one student evacuee told a Journal reporter from the safety of Camino Bakery on Fourth Street downtown. It’s a human reaction.
For others, “it was a lot of chaos,” as one resident put it. And serious enough to cause traffic to back up on Reynolda Road on Tuesday.
Most residents were smart enough to leave, and Winston-Salem police were on hand to help — in the case of at least one officer, donating funds for emergency housing.
Winston-Salem’s finest.
Volunteers with the American Red Cross also stepped forward with food and water.
The fire department will maintain its 1-mile evacuation radius as a precaution, Mayo told the Journal.
Dangers other than possible explosion also exist. Particulates currently floating in the air could be large enough to enter the lungs if inhaled, Dr. Jill Ohar, a pulmonology specialist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, told the Journal.
Those particulates could include plastics, metals and other substances that are dangerous to … well, everyone, but especially young children, older adults and anyone suffering from asthma, COPD or other respiratory conditions.
The best way to avoid potential impact from lingering smoke, especially for those already suffering from a respiratory condition, is to not be exposed to it at all, Ohar told the Journal.
The N95 masks some are wisely wearing to protect from COVID are useful in this context, also.
This is a danger that is associated not only with fires, but in some industrial areas — and, to some extent, in the air that typically surrounds us because of the unprecedented increase of carbon in the air from industrial activity. Perhaps this incident will bring a greater awareness of those dangers.
It’s a little risky to write about the blaze when it’s not yet under total control and the possibility of an explosion still hangs in the air.
But not as risky as it is for our safety professionals — police and firefighters — who step forward with courage and dedication, putting their own well-being on the line for our benefit.
At times like this, we’re grateful for the infrastructure that our community has empowered to protect us and mitigate what could be a deadly disaster.