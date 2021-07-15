Our view: The Journal’s summer reading list

Bookmarks, our local gem of a nonprofit bookstore, is currently promoting a unique summer reading list that emphasizes an important cultural movement rather than guilty-pleasure beach reading or between-school-year fluffery. Its communitywide reading program, “Book with Purpose,” concentrates on the theme of anti-racism with titles like “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” by Ibram X. Kendi.

The Forsyth County Public Library has also taken a weightier turn with adult reading recommendations that include “Children of the Land: A Memoir” by Marcelo Hernandez Castillo and “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019” edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain.

Though the summer is halfway over, we’ve drawn up our own list of recent book releases that we think are more significant and/or enjoyable than most. If only summertime gave us more time to actually read.

Now that we’ve passed the Trump era, it’s time for summaries, which will be particularly juicy thanks to the compulsively self-promoting “very best people” who passed in and out of the White House during former President Trump’s reign. Among them, three stand out: