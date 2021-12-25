Our view: The next steps against COVID

We question the wisdom of choosing a cure rather than a preventative. So many COVID-19 sufferers have told us, “Trust me; you don’t want this.”

And no matter how good the pills are, some infected people will still die.

But some are still determined to resist vaccination no matter what — 30% of Republicans say they’ll never be vaccinated, according to a new poll released by Monmouth University last week. So, if they wind up taking up a hospital bed instead, it’s nice to know that they’ll have recourse.

It’s also nice to learn that the current understanding of omicron is that it’s even less severe than first thought.

But for many of us, including those who have been vaccinated, it’s hard to face the prospect of another season under COVID’s thumb. With yet another variant giving us pause, it’s almost as if we’re living through the movie “Groundhog Day” — as if we’ll keep going through it until enough of us finally get it right.