Our view: The price of drunken driving

Otis Campbell.

If how attitudes toward alcohol abuse and drunken driving have changed over the years, the fictional town drunk on “The Andy Griffith Show” might be as good a barometer as any.

Otis would stumble into the Mayberry jail and check himself into a cell as if it were a hotel room.

He’d sleep it off, clean himself up and often be served a hearty breakfast by Aunt Bee before resuming a few days of sobriety … until the next binge.

And it was funny.

Or at least we thought it was in a very different time and place.

We know better now. At least we should.

Alcohol addiction ruins lives and takes lives, especially when a drunken driver takes to the roads.

Consider the case of a 38-year-old Chattanooga, Tenn., police officer, Nicholas Galinger, who was struck and killed by a drunken driver while inspecting an overflowing manhole in February 2019.

The motorist, who fled the scene of the accident, received an 11-year prison sentence after being convicted of vehicular homicide by intoxication.

But that may have been little consolation to the two children, named Ethan and Hailey, Galinger left behind.

So a new law passed unanimously by both houses of the Tennessee General Assembly would do something more: It would require that drunken drivers pay child support if they kill the parent of a minor.

Named “Ethan, Hailey, and Bentley’s Law” after minors who have lost their parents to intoxicated drivers, the law would assess the child-support payments until the surviving child turns 18. Judges would determine the amounts of the payments based on the needs and financial resources of the child.

The name “Bentley” in the law belongs to the grandchild of a Missouri grandmother who is advocating for a similar law in her state.

Cecelia Williams conceived the idea for the bill after her son, his fiancée and the youngest of their children were killed by a drunken driver a year ago in April. Her son, Cordell Williams, left behind two older children — Bentley, then 4, and Mason, 2, whom their grandmother is now raising.

While awaiting the trial of the driver involved, Cecelia Williams discovered through her own research that the penalties for drunken driving in many states did not fit the crime.

So she wondered whether a longer-term punishment might give people one more thing to think about before taking the wheel of a car after drinking. She also thought about the tangible good it could do for children.

“There’s some justice there,” Williams told The New York Times. “Families are going to get the compensation that they deserve and should have been able to still have from their parents. We’re all more than willing to raise the children that are left behind, but the problem with that is not everyone is financially stable.”

Williams is helping to push for comparable laws in 17 states.

One of them could be North Carolina, says Mark Hall, the Republican who sponsored the bill in the Tennessee House.

Hall told NPR Sunday: “I’ve had four other states that’s reached out to me. North Carolina, Wisconsin, Georgia — all of them have reached out to me, and they want the language of this law. So that tells me one thing ... that it’s doing what it’s supposed to do and that it’s building momentum and it’s getting the message out.”

Hall compares the law’s provisions to alimony and says he expects that in time it will be administered by formula, like a divorce settlement, “where the payment is based on the income of the convicted drunk driver and the needs of the child.”

As with any trendy new law that makes a good first impression, sometimes there may be unintended consequences. So lawmakers should invest the necessary due diligence if such a bill comes to the floor of the legislature in this state.

But a measure like “Ethan, Hailey, and Bentley’s Law” could build on a hopeful trend here. Even as 2021 was the worst year ever for highway fatalities in North Carolina, with 1,755 people losing their lives in crashes, fatal accidents from alcohol, which declined by 11.5% from 2020, and from drugs by 8.3%.

As for Otis Campbell, we may well continue to see him tie one on, over and over, in ubiquitous black-and-white reruns, forever.

But you may remember: When the cast of Mayberry returned for a reunion special way back in 1986, they tossed the bottle — and got Otis an ice cream van.