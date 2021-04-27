Our view: The reparations discussion

We commend the Winston-Salem City Council for its decision to apologize, on the city’s behalf, for its role in slavery and post-slavery discrimination against Black people, as the Journal’s Wesley Young reported last week. At this time, with so much awareness of past discriminatory actions and their detrimental consequences, it’s the right thing to do.
“We are hoping to clear some minds and hearts and hopefully get Winston-Salem on the right pages of history,” said Council Member D.D. Adams, who made the motion to adopt the resolution.
“I think the important thing tonight is that we are recognizing a legacy of injustices and inequality that existed not only during the Civil War but in the decades and generations that followed,” Council Member John Larson said.
The resolution apologizes not only for the city’s role in slavery, but for its role in past urban renewal programs that helped the city grow “at the expense of multiple successful Black businesses and homes in the eastern portion of the city.”
It also calls on Congress to pass a bill that would set up a study commission on reparations that would be paid to descendants of slaves, and for the N.C. General Assembly to pass similar legislation.
We commend the city for taking that step as well.
We also commend Council Member Robert Clark for his one dissenting vote.
“We are doing the same thing and bragging about it that we are accusing our dead fathers of doing and begging forgiveness for,” Clark said before voting. In years to come, he said, “when our children look back, I hope they understand that people did the best they could given the information they had.”
He pointed to the current construction of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway, which is tearing down many houses, and the $30 million neighborhood revitalization grant in the Cleveland Avenue Homes neighborhood, and to a recent rezoning in East Winston that will displace many people.
He’s not wrong. Proponents of urban renewal projects expected the results to be beneficial.
Hold that thought.
The idea of reparations — financial recompense for land and other stolen property — and freedom stolen from Black Americans — is an idea that has been discussed for decades. But it tends to be dismissed in some quarters with knee-jerk speed.
“I had nothing to do with those atrocities,” some claim, and as far as that goes, it’s true.
But many white people have benefited from the results of slavery and Jim Crow laws. Many white families built generational wealth that was denied Black families whose back-breaking labor was stolen to build that wealth.
So it’s not that simple.
Two Forsyth County commissioners also were asked about the possibility of the county making such a resolution and recommendation. Democratic Commissioner Fleming El-Amin likes the idea, and suggested reparations in the form of scholarships.
“The word ‘reparations’ is something I get hung up on,” Republican Commissioner Don Martin said. “Clearly, African Americans and other minorities have suffered under bad treatment by laws. I am not forgetting what happened in history. I am obviously in favor of scholarships for poor kids who have faced many challenges ... kids of color but there are white kids too ... but not as a reparation. It is for those who have disadvantages now. I don’t see that as a reparation for something done 50 or 100 years ago.”
Despite their differing takes, there’s one important factor we appreciate from everyone involved: Nobody is denying the reality of the situation. In this age of wall-to-wall conspiracy theories and false assertions accepted uncritically our local elected officials have their feet firmly planted in historical facts. We trust that they all want to do what’s right.
Reparations is a difficult issue. Our local officials are having an earnest conversation about it, and that’s commendable. That’s where many of us are. We hope that this is a beginning that leads to a better understanding and a deeper resolution.