Our view: The reparations discussion

So it’s not that simple.

Two Forsyth County commissioners also were asked about the possibility of the county making such a resolution and recommendation. Democratic Commissioner Fleming El-Amin likes the idea, and suggested reparations in the form of scholarships.

“The word ‘reparations’ is something I get hung up on,” Republican Commissioner Don Martin said. “Clearly, African Americans and other minorities have suffered under bad treatment by laws. I am not forgetting what happened in history. I am obviously in favor of scholarships for poor kids who have faced many challenges ... kids of color but there are white kids too ... but not as a reparation. It is for those who have disadvantages now. I don’t see that as a reparation for something done 50 or 100 years ago.”

Despite their differing takes, there’s one important factor we appreciate from everyone involved: Nobody is denying the reality of the situation. In this age of wall-to-wall conspiracy theories and false assertions accepted uncritically our local elected officials have their feet firmly planted in historical facts. We trust that they all want to do what’s right.