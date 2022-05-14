Our view: The right to protest

In an age marked by break after break from accepted norms, we shouldn’t be particularly surprised that people in favor of abortion rights would take the unprecedented step of marching and chanting outside the homes of Supreme Court justices to make their case — as has been occurring in Washington, D.C., for more than a week now.

Not that it’s right. It just shouldn’t be surprising. What standard hasn’t been stretched or completely shattered, either during former President Trump’s four years in office or in the one following?

Some who are upset with the protesters have referred to Section 1507 of Title 18 of the U.S. Code, which states that it’s unlawful to protest near a “residence occupied or used by (a) judge, juror, witness, or court officer” with the intent of influencing “the discharge of his duty.”

Others claim that such a law is overly broad — isn’t it the goal of every lawyer who stands before the justices to influence them? — and likely unconstitutional, since it infringes on the constitutional right to protest.

Some would also note that many of the protests are at the invitation of justices’ neighbors, like Lacie Wooten-Holway, the 39-year-old mother of two who has organized peaceful candlelit vigils in front of the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Still, we’d prefer that people not protest outside the homes of justices. Not only is it likely counter-productive, but it’s one more brick fallen from the wall that separates civility from extremism.

We’d also prefer that the Supreme Court itself not erect an 8-foot-high “non-scalable” fence at its southside entrance, where protesters might like to make their case.

And we’d prefer that the court not rule against buffer zones that stand between rude and threatening anti-abortion protesters and women seeking services or information from abortion clinics, as it has done several times over the years. Such activists have proved they lack the capacity for civility.

“It is no accident that public streets and sidewalks have developed as venues for the exchange of ideas,” Chief Justice John Roberts said about a Massachusetts buffer case in 2014. “Even today, they remain one of the few places where a speaker can be confident that he is not simply preaching to the choir.”

Just not on the justices’ streets and sidewalks.

In terms of protest, petition, boycott or other actions inspired by partisan connotations, it’s easy to sympathize with protesters with whom we agree and just as easy to criticize the actions conducted by “the other side.” Protests don’t often provide opportunities for objective reasoning or debate.

The purpose of any protest, in a sense, is to be disruptive; to say stop and see us, we’re here.

“It’s imperative that they know that we exist,” one protester outside of Kavanaugh’s house told The Atlantic. “Each of us represents scores of other humans that can’t be here or are afraid to be here.”

But there has to be a limit.

Sen. Ted Cruz last week claimed that the anti-abortion protests at justices’ homes are just like the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol — a farcical claim when we remember that the insurrection caused a million dollars’ worth of property damage and left several Capitol Police officers dead in its wake.

Not to mention its goal of violently overthrowing a free and fair presidential election.

As we go to press, there’s been no violence, threats or vandalism at or near the justices’ homes.

But one shouldn’t reach that extreme stage before feeling the need for restraint, for a return to civil norms. We need leaders to step in and, through personal influence and example, calm the waters before things go too far — again.

Every candidate for every office at every rally or rubber-chicken dinner should be asked, “What are you going to do to renew civility in our society? What is your plan to reach out to and work with the other side?”

This should be a priority. But it won’t be — not as long as voters respond to instigators who promise to reject cooperation — who promise to go to war against their ideological opposites.

If we want peace rather than war, we have to get it at the voting booth. And it may involve crossing party lines.