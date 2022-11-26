Our view: The season of giving

And so it begins.

The season of whirlwind shopping. The season of family gatherings. The season of giving.

For all the concern we feel over the price of gas — which, now that we think about it, really hasn’t been that bad lately, and AAA says it’s getting better — and the rising cost of food, as well as heat, the increase in the Disney+ subscription, etc., Christmas is a deeply ingrained American holiday and neither Santa nor the children who await him can be denied.

Contrary to what our economic woes may suggest, the National Retail Federation said recently that it expects Christmas spending to increase 6% or 8% over last year, from $889.3 billion to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion.

Or, as the classic saying goes, “When the going gets tough, the tough go shopping.”

Some frugal and wise individuals may tighten their belts a little more than usual this year — but “usual” is typically excessive for people who live in a shopper’s paradise and regularly indulge in the best and latest consumer goods. A limited budget could be a blessing in disguise, too, if it leads to more thoughtful gifts. Not only is it the thought that counts, it’s the time — the time we spend with our loved ones. It’s the presence; the attention; the mindfulness — those are the true gifts. Just ask the Whos of Whoville.

Either way, we’re still likely to see packed parking lots at the mall and in other shopping areas. These crowded lots, along with long lines at cash registers, may try our patience. Keep in mind, friends, that many of the people working hard to serve you are putting in long hours with few breaks while catering to … well, let’s just say that Santa isn’t always sending his best. Anybody with a credit card and a Karen-like expectation of being treated like royalty can try the patience of the most serene store clerk.

Don’t be “that guy.” Be decent to them. Be excellent to them. They came in to work, after all.

Before it’s too late, allow us to remind you that you live in the City of Arts and Innovation, and there’s a great deal of innovative art that people of good taste can present as one-of-a-kind gifts. Buying local also provides the good feeling that comes from knowing that you’re keeping your dollars close to home, supporting a local economy that puts bread on local tables.

We’re all aware of the global economic challenges that have affected us, making it difficult to meet our own needs — as well as those of others. North Carolinians have proved over the years to be a generous people, moved by the suffering of others and willing to help. North Carolinians donated more than $43.6 million to charitable causes in 2018-19, according to a report from the N.C. Secretary of State’s office. This year’s tally may not reach the same heights — but it should still be far from zero.

The human heart responds to what it finds dear. It’s an impulse to be encouraged.

No doubt charities are tightening their belts this year as well. But the needs don’t go away.

Some 1.5 million people in North Carolina suffer from hunger and food insecurity — a third of them children, according to Feeding America. Food banks in North Carolina, like the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, distribute about 444,000 meals every day.

Second Harvest is just one of many local organizations that know how to stretch a dollar. Others include the United Way and The Salvation Army. If you have a cause, a special concern — whether for the hungry, the homeless or the destitute — someone can help and you can help that someone.

There is much joy to be found in giving. As various Scriptures teach:

“Every man shall give as he is able, according to the blessing of the Lord your God that he has given you.”

“Those who in charity spend of their goods by night and by day, in secret and in public, have their reward with their Lord: on them shall be no fear, nor shall they grieve.”

“Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.”

We can all give something; an extra can of food at the collection box at the grocery store; an extra dollar in the bell-ringer’s kettle.

This season, our neighbors still need our help, and we feel confident that the response to those needs will be strong. It’s when we share in the blessings of our good fortune that it becomes the season we celebrate: the season of giving.

PS: It’s not too late to be vaccinated.