Well, that could have gone better.

A visibly frustrated Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough walked out of a meeting Tuesday with school board members after a testy exchange about school resource officers.

Kimbrough was responding to a board member’s criticism that some SRO’s were not engaging with students as much as they could and overreacting when handling incidents in some local schools.

Near the end of the 90-minute session, Kimbrough and three members of his department abruptly exited following a heated discussion with first-term school board member Sabrina Coone, whose comments he described as “rude and disrespectful.”

Specifically Coone was challenging earlier statements by Kimbrough that the Sheriff’s Office and the school system need to work as partners.

“I am watching our SROs do nothing, and I’ve seen it in multiple schools,” Coone said.

But, as the Journal’s Lisa O’Donnell reported, what especially fueled the tension was Coone’s reference to a video of an incident from Walkertown High School during which an SRO threw a female student against a wall after breaking up a fight.

The video, which has been widely circulated online, is disturbing and merits a full investigation.

Kimbrough, however, contends that the video lacks context. “You’re seeing a snap of a picture in time,” he said at the meeting.

Kimbrough said the SRO’s bodycam footage and audio would provide a more complete picture of what happened. But an overly restrictive state law prevents the release of the video without a judge’s order. That’s not in anyone’s best interest.

As for the incident and broader concerns about SRO’s, both points of view are valid. Kimbrough wants a fair hearing for his SRO but, at least for now, can’t provide more video evidence. School board members, school officials and parents are concerned for students’ safety.

Kimbrough also clearly was piqued by Coone’s criticism that the Sheriff’s Office views students as criminals.

“What you might know, by looking at the obvious, is I’m a Black man who has had several Black kids go through the Forsyth County school system,” he said. “The last thing I would ever do is create a prison pipeline.”

Kimbrough added: “For you to try to criticize my SROs, saying you see this SRO do that, I could come back to you and say the same thing, that all schools are not equal, all your teachers, all your staff is not the same. I could ask you where is your direct leadership in the hallways prior to it happening. I didn’t come here to criticize.

“For you to throw that rock, my time is expired being here.”

And then he was gone.

To be sure, there is a need for difficult discussions about problems in our schools — which the whole community owns — especially when it comes to violence and discipline.

But there’s no need to be difficult when having them.

As a new school board member in a get-acquainted session, Coone would have better served by being less confrontational. And the sheriff is probably second-guessing himself for walking out.

To use a law-enforcement term, the flare-up at this week’s meeting could have benefited from some timely de-escalation.

Chalk up the sheriff’s words probably to the burden of being in law enforcement in this day and age of thinning ranks, rising gun violence and myriad other challenges. For instance, Kimbrough said, there had been 728 assaults in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools as of April 14.

Chalk up Coone’s to being new and over-eager and lacking some of the judgment and discretion that should come with experience.

To be sure, Kimbrough and Coone and the rest of the school board will need to revisit these issues honestly and forthrightly, but with calmer voices and cooler heads.

This is a talk worth having. It is, in a fact, a discussion that must be had. But it needs to be a conversation, not a contest.

The last thing we need from local leaders is a fight about fighting in schools.

Ironically, Coone noted how important it is for SRO’s to build relationships with students.

That goes for sheriffs and school boards as well.