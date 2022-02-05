Our view: The sky's the limit for renewable energy

The California Energy Commission has voted to require solar panels on new buildings beginning in 2023.

As the dangers from the fire at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant — possible explosions and such — subside, the incident, which contributed a great deal of smoke to our atmosphere, serves as a reminder of the importance of clean, breathable air — one of the necessities of life that, we’ve discovered, can be affected by what we humans put into it.

We don’t usually have to breathe smoke and chemicals — we don’t, though others elsewhere in the world do — but the purity of our air and water has at times been at risk, which puts our health at risk. Particulate matter in the air contributes to cardiovascular and respiratory disease, as well as to the greenhouse effect that is generating environmental chaos across the country and around the world. Such will be the case as long as we rely on fossil fuels and greenhouse-gas generating industries.

It all lends itself to the case for switching to clean, renewable energy.

One northwest North Carolina town has made significant and encouraging progress in that direction. Eight years ahead of its legislated goal, the town of Boone recently announced that its operations are now 100% dependent on renewable energy generated by its two electricity companies.