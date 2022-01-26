Our view: The sonic Boom heard round the state

“It’s going to be different this time. It’s back to stay,” Scholl told “60 Minutes.”

Boom believes it has solved those problems and plans for the Overture to begin carrying people, very, very fast, from points A to B.

Scholl noted that his “four hours for a hundred bucks” comment was his ultimate goal, not something that will happen anytime soon.

Even so, Overture will be expected to carry passengers from Newark, N.J., to London in 3½ hours.

By contrast, the news of Boom’s arrival had been a slow leak since the first reports surfaced in December. The buzz since then has been constant and palpable, as were some undercurrents of angst that it was too good to be true. (We’ve been burned before by unfulfilled hopes.)

This time was different. And the good news about Boom follows the announcement in late fall that a Toyota electric and hybrid car battery plant will be built at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. Toyota is expected to invest more than $1 billion at the megasite and employ at least 1,759 during the project’s first phase.