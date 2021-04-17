Our view: The threat of white supremacy

Democrats do, indeed, express more sympathy for refugees from violent South American countries, where children are openly recruited to street gangs or prostitution, than Republicans. They’re more willing to support people who need help, who admire us and want to become contributing members of our society.

Even if it were for mere political gain, it’s the right thing to do — the moral thing to do.

But for Republicans to then argue that these refugees should be rejected because they’ll vote overwhelmingly for Democrats is not only a capitulation to cruelty, it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy — who wouldn’t vote against the party that tried to extend their suffering?

The same goes for U.S. territories that could possibly become the 51st or 52nd state, finally gaining representation to justify their taxation — who would vote for the party that tried to deny them a place at the table?

For all their talk of “coming here the right way,” many Republicans celebrated when former President Trump began his cruel “zero tolerance” campaign against southern border refugees — and when he limited legal immigration to record lows.