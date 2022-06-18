Our view: The threat remains ahead

The Jan. 6 committee hearings continue to provide revelations that should be of interest to every American. Gas, food and housing prices are urgent concerns — but for patriotic Americans, keeping our democracy alive is, too.

The hearings have thus far been conducted in an orderly fashion with little distraction. Every witness has revealed pertinent information as the committee makes its case that former President Trump is largely responsible for the illegal, destructive and unconstitutional acts conducted on or around Jan. 6, 2021, at the nation’s Capitol.

Retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig, with a distinguished career serving under conservative presidents and justices, testified before the committee on Thursday.

He reaffirmed, as he told then-Vice President Mike Pence before the Jan. 6 ceremony to certify the Electoral College votes, that Pence had no leeway in the matter: His constitutionally defined job was to put the election to bed, not send it back to the states — despite the crazy scheme concocted by attorney John Eastman that caught then-President Trump’s ambitious imagination.

After spending four years subservient to Trump’s whims, Pence was still reluctant to rebel at the end — even though every reputable legal authority he consulted, as well as former Vice President Dan Quayle, told him that he had no choice.

Luttig reiterated that view under oath Thursday, adding that Trump’s efforts to stop the certification process was a “war on democracy.”

“I believe that had Vice President Pence obeyed the orders from (Trump) … that declaration of Donald Trump as the next president would have plunged America into what I believe would have been tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis in America, which in my view … would have been the first constitutional crisis since the founding of the republic,” Luttig said.

Luttig also testified that there was no legal justification for the “fake electors” scheme Eastman had pushed on Trump — the notion that once Pence sent the electors back to the states, under the phony claim that they were problematic because of presumed but never proved “voter fraud,” states with Trump-supporting legislatures could then submit alternate slates of electors, thus giving Trump the presidency.

We learned last week not only that Trump was told, repeatedly, that he’d lost the election, but he was also repeatedly told by his own staff and legal advisers that Eastman’s plot to overturn the election was illegal.

Greg Jacob, Pence’s top White House lawyer, told the committee that even Eastman believed his scheme was illegal and expected it would be rejected by all nine of the Supreme Court justices. In fact, Eastman asked Trump to be included on his “pardon list.”

Why Eastman would push such a cockamamie scheme, which he knew was doomed to fail, we may never know, especially since he largely pleaded the Fifth when giving his own deposition to the committee.

But nothing swayed Trump, who was bound and determined to remain in office. At this point, we’re surprised that he didn’t have to be carried out, kicking and screaming.

Despite the committee’s ability to get to the truth, some claim this is all ancient history. They would prefer we look ahead.

For them, we’ll let Judge Luttig’s closing statement serve:

“I have written that … today, almost two years after that fateful day in January of 2021, that still, Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy.

“That’s not because of what happened on January 6th.

“That’s because, to this very day, the former president, his allies, and supporters pledge that in the presidential election of 2024, if the former president or his anointed successor as the Republican Party presidential candidate were to lose that election, that they would attempt to overturn that 2024 election in the same way that they attempted to overturn the 2020 election, but succeed in 2024 where they failed in 2020.

“I don’t speak those words lightly. I would have never spoken those words ever in my life except that that’s what the former president and his allies are telling us. The former president and his allies are executing that blueprint for 2024 in open and plain view of the American public.”