And so it has come to pass that two Triad Republicans, one of whom is a former hospital executive, both of whom have had COVID shots, have filed a bill against vaccination mandates.

Reps. Donny Lambeth of Forsyth County and Jon Hardister of Guilford County are among the primary sponsors of House Bill 98, or “the Medical Freedom Act.”

The bill has passed the House Health Committee and must clear two more committees to make it to the House floor for a full vote.

As the Journal’s Richard Craver reported, HB 98 would ban local and state governments from “discriminating against persons based on their refusal” to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or their refusal to be vaccinated.

Additionally, it would forbid them from requiring vaccinations as a condition for employment.

Why this bill? And why now?

Of greatest concern is that the bill would prohibit public health agencies and officials from requiring employees to be vaccinated. Color us skeptical.

But first a word from our sponsors …

Hardister, the House majority whip who lives in Whitsett, says he took one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine in 2021, “which was done by choice.”

“I have had no subsequent boosters or vaccines, which was also my choice,” Hardister said in a recent email to the Greensboro News & Record. “At this stage, I am unlikely to take a subsequent COVID vaccine, but if I do, it should be a personal choice, not precipitated by a government mandate.”

Lambeth, a former hospital executive, says he is fully vaccinated but respects the rights of others not to be.

To be clear, no public health policy or scientific finding is above questioning or reproach.

Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University, agrees.

“No major government initiative should ever be out of reach of oversight,” Nuzzo told Axios regarding Republicans’ moves to question pandemic policy in Washington. “However, there’s ways to do it that are productive and result in positive change ... and then there are ways to do it that undermine not only health and safety in respect to COVID, but sow doubt in respect to all vaccines.”

As for a state bill based on scant research, it seems premature, at best. Then there’s the question of the practical effects of this legislation.

What would it mean if police officers, and especially public health workers, who, by the nature of their jobs, routinely come into contact with the public, didn’t have to be vaccinated?

That very issue came up among some Winston-Salem police officers and firefighters in 2021, as well as at Cone Health who resisted a vaccination requirement.

But shouldn’t some such requirements come with the territory? And isn’t this a question of not only what’s good for the individual but what’s good for the public at large?

Then there’s the fact that HB 98 targets only COVID. K-12 public school mandates for diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, red measles and rubella would not be affected.

Nor should they be.

Hardister says COVID vaccines are different because they were “expedited.”

The COVID vaccines were fast-tracked, at the behest of President Donald Trump, to address a national health emergency.

But as state Rep. Maria Cervania, a Wake County Democrat and epidemiologist, has noted, the COVID vaccines were based on existing research.

Writing on the Johns Hopkins Medicine website, Drs. Gabor David Kelen and Lisa Maragakis point out that “the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna were created with a method that has been in development for years, so the companies could start the vaccine development process early in the pandemic.”

What we really need now is an informed discussion on a path forward that considers both the rights of the individual and the greater good —which this is not.

If only someone could develop a drug that immunizes public health policy from politics.