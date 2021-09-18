Our view: The welcome return of Bookmarks

We’re delighted that Bookmarks’ Festival of Books and Authors is returning to downtown Winston-Salem this week — so delighted and eager that we’ll offer our praise well before its opening day, Thursday. After its cancellation last year because of COVID, it’s doubly welcome this year.
For a 16th year, Bookmarks, our city’s literary arts nonprofit, will be bringing together a wide collection of authors, readers and books to celebrate the written word and the knowledge and wisdom it provides to society — and the pleasure that reading can bring to each individual who partakes.
This is Bookmarks’ mission: to encourage the love of reading.
It’s a mission that benefits all. Those who begin reading for pleasure at a young age are not just exposed to fascinating, imaginative stories; they learn empathy and understanding. Reading exposes us to different viewpoints and shapes how we relate to others, says Megan Schmidt, digital editor for Discover Magazine.
It could certainly help boost those important fourth grade reading scores, too.
The benefits continue throughout life. Reading teaches us to think in the abstract, to absorb and synthesize information, and allows us to experience otherworldly adventures and thousands of lives. It can stimulate and relax. A lifelong reader is a lifelong student.
The festival will take place largely in venues near the Bookmarks bookstore downtown, including the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts and the Calvary Moravian Church. Some author events will be ticketed; some will be held remotely. Writers’ panels, book sales, games, displays, food, drink — there will be some kind of activity for everyone. For more details, read Fran Daniel’s report in today’s Arts section.
With COVID still raging, safety is a big concern, and it’s one that festival organizers have taken seriously. Masks will be required at all indoor venues. Hand sanitizing stations will be all over the place. Social distancing will be encouraged.
Most facilities will require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR lab test result from 48 hours before the festival, along with a matching ID.
We’ve got a feeling that this crowd will be fully cooperative. Readers are, simply put, smarter.
All staff, volunteers and authors appearing at the festival have been fully vaccinated.
See? It’s not that hard.
The festival is only one of the ways in which Bookmarks manifests its mission. Other programs include Book with Purpose — a summer-long reading and discussion series examining racism that culminates in a presentation on Saturday; Book Build, which has donated more than 25,000 books to local schools; and Bookmarks in Schools, which connects authors with students in the Winston-Salem area.
Some of the authors attending this week’s festival will visit with students in Triad schools as well.
And in the midst of its ambitious schedule of programs and activities, Bookmarks runs an appealing, well-lit, well-stocked bookstore with a knowledgeable and attentive staff in the heart of downtown.
In the past, Bookmarks has been the largest annual book festival in North and South Carolina. We expect it to retain the title.
This is one of the premier annual events that puts us on the map as the City of Arts and Innovation. We’ve missed you, Bookmarks; thanks for coming back.