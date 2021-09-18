Our view: The welcome return of Bookmarks

The festival will take place largely in venues near the Bookmarks bookstore downtown, including the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts and the Calvary Moravian Church. Some author events will be ticketed; some will be held remotely. Writers’ panels, book sales, games, displays, food, drink — there will be some kind of activity for everyone. For more details, read Fran Daniel’s report in today’s Arts section.

With COVID still raging, safety is a big concern, and it’s one that festival organizers have taken seriously. Masks will be required at all indoor venues. Hand sanitizing stations will be all over the place. Social distancing will be encouraged.

Most facilities will require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR lab test result from 48 hours before the festival, along with a matching ID.

We’ve got a feeling that this crowd will be fully cooperative. Readers are, simply put, smarter.

All staff, volunteers and authors appearing at the festival have been fully vaccinated.

See? It’s not that hard.