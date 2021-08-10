Our view: The wrong COVID message

Legislative malpractice.
How else to describe an email from state House Republicans encouraging North Carolinians to resist efforts to be vaccinated door to door?
Cordially addressed to “Friends,” the mailer, sent in late July, says:
“Your vaccination status is a PRIVATE health matter that has NOTHING to do with the government. It’s improper for ANY government official to ask you whether you’ve had the vaccine, let alone try to harass you into taking it on the spot.”
The email goes on to solicit the names of “patriots” who “believe Biden’s door-knockers should leave our state and GO HOME.”
“If good people don’t stand up to the government now,” it closes, “there will be none of us left when they come for our guns or other rights.”
The email provides a link to the N.C. Republican House Caucus’ website.
More recently, reports the Journal’s Richard Craver, some Raleigh Republicans have questioned the decisions by major health care systems to require their employees to be vaccinated.
“We continue to hear from countless constituents who work at your facilities that feel blindsided by your announcement,” 55 House Republicans said in a three-page letter to the six health care systems, which include Cone Health, as well as Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Novant Health Inc., Atrium Health, Duke University Medical Center and UNC Hospitals.
The letter goes on to accuse the health care providers of racing to implement the mandates. “We believe the rush for North Carolina’s largest health systems to ‘be first in the state to require COVID vaccination for their employees’ is unwise and unfair,” the letter says.
But common sense — and the facts — say otherwise. These facilities had to act urgently. As of Tuesday, at least 2,179 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19. The number of patients in the state has been rising since July 9.
Such mandates were, in fact, recommended by the N.C. Healthcare Association. They also were nationally endorsed by the 58 health care entities, among them the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians.
The GOP lawmakers do point out, correctly, that the fast-tracked COVID vaccines have not yet been fully approved by the FDA. The agency has approved them only for emergency use. (This, after all, is an emergency.)
The letter also argues that hospital workers who refuse to be vaccinated shouldn’t have to fear for their jobs. But there’s a good reason for that, too. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a public health crisis for more than a year now. Even worse, the virus has mutated into the more contagious delta variant and more variants could evolve if more people aren’t vaccinated. Of all people, health care workers need their vaccinations. And the rights of patients and co-workers — and more importantly the greater public good — should supersede their right not to be inoculated.
Nor are requirements for vaccinations among health care workers unusual. As Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist noted in a joint statement issued on July 22: “We view this vaccine no differently than our requirement for our teammates to get an annual flu shot, as well as be vaccinated for measles, chicken pox and other infectious diseases.”
This kind of rhetoric serves only to breed confusion and to undermine confidence in both the public health care system and medical science. Even worse, it keeps open the door to more spread of the virus and the specter of closed schools and businesses all over again if more Americans aren’t vaccinated.
Then there’s the cynical aroma of it all. This letter smells more like a strategy than an ideology. A strategy that can cost more people their lives.
As for the 55 legislators who signed it, they should know better.
They need only to consider Texas, whose Republican governor, Greg Abbott, banned mask mandates and still stubbornly stands by his position that “every Texan has a right to choose for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, or get vaccinated.”
How’s that working out?
As the delta variant pushed COVID infections to all-time highs in Abbott’s state, dozens of hospitals had run out of intensive care beds. And a desperate Abbott was seeking help from other states.