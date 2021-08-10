Our view: The wrong COVID message

The letter goes on to accuse the health care providers of racing to implement the mandates. “We believe the rush for North Carolina’s largest health systems to ‘be first in the state to require COVID vaccination for their employees’ is unwise and unfair,” the letter says.

But common sense — and the facts — say otherwise. These facilities had to act urgently. As of Tuesday, at least 2,179 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19. The number of patients in the state has been rising since July 9.

Such mandates were, in fact, recommended by the N.C. Healthcare Association. They also were nationally endorsed by the 58 health care entities, among them the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

The GOP lawmakers do point out, correctly, that the fast-tracked COVID vaccines have not yet been fully approved by the FDA. The agency has approved them only for emergency use. (This, after all, is an emergency.)