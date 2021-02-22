Our view: Those we’ve lost to COVID

The nation passed a grim milestone Monday, counted as the approximate time the U.S. crossed the line of 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19.

"Numbers can be a bit sterile," Bob Anderson, chief mortality statistician for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week. "But these numbers are people — mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters.”

He’s right. Each number is a person, and each person likely mourned by many.

President Joe Biden was expected to mark the crossing with a moment of silence and a candle-lighting ceremony at sundown on Monday at the White House, joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

There’s no doubt that our country has been changed by this pandemic, and the changes aren’t done with us yet. In Forsyth County, 338 have died from the virus as of Monday. Sixty of those were lost in February, making this the deadliest COVID month locally.

Even as vaccines become more available, we’re called upon to take precautions to keep ourselves and others safe.