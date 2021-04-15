Our view: Time for some smiles

A new photo exhibition in Winston Square Park, downtown Winston-Salem, is a tonic for the stresses of the COVID era, a stirring reminder of a time when we could see each others’ faces clearly — and a prayer for a return to those days.

The display consists of reproductions of photographs of community members — people involved in various aspects of Winston-Salem public life — who conversed, got to know each other, then tried to capture what they learned with photographs and words.

They must have learned good things — practically every photograph reveals a smiling, joyful countenance.

The project was organized by the Winston-Salem Portrait Project; learn about it at https://wsportraitproject.com.

The display clearly wasn’t intended to comment on COVID — it was organized in 2019 — but it’s hard to dismiss that context now.

Walking through the display is a balm for the troubled mind. We recommend everyone take some time to see the expressive faces of their neighbors and be assured that they will see them again.