Our view: Time to mask up again

We hoped it would be enough: wearing masks, washing our hands and being vaccinated. But there were too many dissenters who refused to be vaccinated, so it didn’t happen. We haven’t yet defeated COVID-19. Instead, a virulent new delta strain was allowed to sprout, making conditions worse than ever in some places.
Forsyth County experienced its highest daily new case count in six months on Thursday, the Journal’s Richard Craver reported. The metrics here and elsewhere in the state remain elevated and the number of those hospitalized is on the increase. Some, with ailments unrelated to COVID, have had to wait for treatment because of COVID patients taking up hospital beds and other facilities.
As a result of the surge, beginning at 5:30 p.m. today, a new emergency order will be in place in Winston-Salem, requiring everyone to wear masks in indoor public and private places, excluding private homes. Greensboro, Durham and Boone have similar orders.
Many have already begun practicing the renewed safety protocols, and we’re grateful for each one.
Yes, we’re disappointed, but not despondent. We can still win, even if it’ll take a little longer. And in the meantime, taking the proper precautions — especially being vaccinated — will allow the conscientious to continue participating in public life. All we can do to help keep the economy operating will be appreciated.
Don’t forget to tip your server or delivery driver.
Disappointingly, Gov. Roy Cooper declined to impose a new statewide mask mandate this week, passing the responsibility to local elected officials, businesses and school administrators. Fortunately, many are stepping up. The latest was Hanesbrands, which has set an Oct. 15 deadline for its office employees to be vaccinated.
After a dramatic rise of COVID cases in Davie County (with 59 active COVID case among school-aged children), school officials there have joined many other districts in the state, including Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, and are now requiring students and staff to wear masks indoors.
Several entertainment venues are also requiring masking as well as proof of vaccination or a current negative COVID test, including The Ramkat and Gas Hill Drinking Room. Similar documentation is required for all events sponsored by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
We say, “Good for them.” If we’re learning anything from the extremely high infection and death rates in Texas and Florida, it’s that we can’t trust some people to practice “individual responsibility” — not even when their own children’s lives could be at stake. We’re happy that, overall, North Carolinians are proving to be wiser.
What’s more concerning at the moment is stories we’ve heard from readers about anti-maskers who have, perhaps following the instructions of obnoxious Fox News commentators, become aggressive in their approach to people who have the sense and courtesy to wear masks in public. Some have been accosting local residents in public and belittling them with rabid claims better suited to Infowars than grocery stores.
Let’s be clear: No science is going to be settled in the produce aisle; no minds changed by crude intimidation. We suggest walking away and informing management.
For the record, once more: Nobody likes this.
Nobody takes pleasure from strapping a piece of cloth across their faces. They can tug at the ears. They require cleaning. They’re ugly.
Nobody takes pleasure from other people doing it, either, though we may take some comfort from knowing that it could block COVID cooties.
We do it because of two simple facts that some seem to still have trouble grasping: There’s a deadly airborne pandemic. And wearing masks helps stop its spread significantly.
Some graduates of Facebook University question the truth of both of those facts, despite thousands of medical and scientific authorities who, in unison, support them.
It makes us think that the “Warning: contents hot” print on McDonald’s coffee cups might be justified.
It’s long past time to get serious. Those who are following media that specialize in contradicting the best medical advice should quit them. They’re not doing you any good.
When the dust settles, we all need to consider what failures in our educational system gave people permission to believe snake-oil salesmen and ignorant legislators rather than legitimate medical authorities. Those holes need to be patched before our society is conspiracied to death.