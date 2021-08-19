Our view: Time to mask up again

Let’s be clear: No science is going to be settled in the produce aisle; no minds changed by crude intimidation. We suggest walking away and informing management.

For the record, once more: Nobody likes this.

Nobody takes pleasure from strapping a piece of cloth across their faces. They can tug at the ears. They require cleaning. They’re ugly.

Nobody takes pleasure from other people doing it, either, though we may take some comfort from knowing that it could block COVID cooties.

We do it because of two simple facts that some seem to still have trouble grasping: There’s a deadly airborne pandemic. And wearing masks helps stop its spread significantly.

Some graduates of Facebook University question the truth of both of those facts, despite thousands of medical and scientific authorities who, in unison, support them.

It makes us think that the “Warning: contents hot” print on McDonald’s coffee cups might be justified.

It’s long past time to get serious. Those who are following media that specialize in contradicting the best medical advice should quit them. They’re not doing you any good.

When the dust settles, we all need to consider what failures in our educational system gave people permission to believe snake-oil salesmen and ignorant legislators rather than legitimate medical authorities. Those holes need to be patched before our society is conspiracied to death.