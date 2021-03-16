Our view: Time to stop falling back and springing forward

It has been three days since daylight saving time slipped back into our lives, like a thief in the night, and stole its annual hour of sleep from us.

But we’re still shaking off the effects, stumbling out of bed and cussing under our breath about the 60 minutes Big Government pilfers from us, same time, every year.

Someone, please, spare us the fog of having to reset our minds and bodies twice a year, much less our clocks.

This kind of wokeness we don’t need.

Frankly, the idea of falling back and springing forward has always seemed better in theory than in practice. Already nearly 40% of adults in America fail to get the recommended minimum of seven hours of sleep per night.

Making that bad situation worse, say health experts, has been the pandemic. COVID-19 has raised anxiety levels, scrambled our schedules and chained us to computer screens, hence adding a new obstacle to a decent night’s sleep.

Then along comes daylight saving time.

For whom does that bell toll? It tolls for us. And we have had enough of it.