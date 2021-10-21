Our view: Tired of working?

Many of those who are returning are asking for more: not just higher pay, but flexible hours and better working conditions. Many, like members of the United Auto Workers who work for Deere & Company, makers of John Deere tractors, are on strike, asking for a larger share of the company’s profits.

“It’s like the whole country is in some kind of union renegotiation,” Betsey Stevenson, a University of Michigan economist told the Times. “I don’t know who’s going to win in this bargaining that’s going on right now, but right now it seems like workers have the upper hand.”

To which we must say: Good. While they have our attention, we should hear what they say.

It’s not that Americans don’t want to work; they’re among the hardest-working people in the world. Most take pride in a good job done well.