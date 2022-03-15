Our view: True courage found in Ukraine

Courage isn’t blathering on about what one would have done differently. Courage is demonstrated by action — even in the face of deadly opposition.

None of that has been displayed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, for whom the war is taking longer than expected, by all reports. Things seem to going badly for Russia as it fails to bring Ukraine to heel and the civilized world unites against it.

War has not been a very effective means of bringing about change — as we learned, harshly, from our time in Afghanistan.

Russia’s time in Afghanistan should have instructed Putin as well.

But his reliance on military aggression reveals, more than anything, his failure at diplomacy, at building a stronger nation domestically, at working with the reality that he will never revive the U.S.S.R. Former President Obama had his number in 2015 when he said that Putin’s aggression in Syria came from a position of weakness. That weakness, that inability to adapt to the 21st century, is on display to the world now.